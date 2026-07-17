A new report suggests that LeBron James’ free-agent decision is on hold until at least Monday to get the full attention of American sports media after the 2026 World Cup concludes.

Following a bunch of big trades — including blockbuster deals that sent Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat and Jaylen Brown getting shockingly shipped off to the Philadelphia 76ers — and the NBA Draft in June, there is no bigger storyline in basketball right now than the future of the 22-time All-Star.

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After informing the Los Angeles Lakers last month that he won’t return for a ninth season, James is being courted by a handful of playoff contenders, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. While various reports over the last few weeks have offered the latest intel on who is leading the chase, it is still unclear when the four-time NBA MVP will make his decision.

Early speculation suggested it might come this week. Since he allegedly has all the information he needs to make a choice, he is doing a pair of live podcasts at Fanatics Fest in New York City. However, that now looks unlikely. But it may not be because he hasn’t made a choice yet.

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LeBron James waiting until after the World Cup final to make free agent decision?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the word around Las Vegas during Summer League was that “James could opt to wait until next week to tell the world” where he will play for a 23rd, and likely last, season. However, Stein offered up a more specific reasoning for why the four-time champion could hold off until next week.

“The World Cup, remember, runs through Sunday’s 3 PM ET final. So the domestic sporting stage would only truly belong to James if he holds off until after Lionel Messi’s Argentina takes on Lamine Yamal’s Spain in New Jersey for the most prestigious team title on the planet.” – Marc Stein

That sort of thinking seems very egotistical. However, James is the same man who had a primetime special to announce “The Decision” when he left Cleveland behind for Miami. He and agent Rich Paul have also used his free-agent sweepstakes to draw interest in Paul’s podcast with Max Kellerman.

Potentially funneling views to that or some announcement show would not be surprising at this point. So waiting until the sports news cycle is at a slow point to get even more attention makes sense. Especially since this year’s World Cup has drawn a lot of attention in the US over the last month.