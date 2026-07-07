A new rumor suggests that a LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers reunion this summer just passed a major hurdle.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, and even Ja Morant finding new homes over the last few weeks, the basketball world is focused on where James takes his talents next. Last week, he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not return for the 2026-27 season and is now the biggest name on the free-agent market.

Go Ad-Free

Even before his departure from LA was official, the assumption around the league was that the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers were his top suitors. However, the Miami Heat have also emerged as a serious contender over the last week. Yet, in recent days, various reports suggest the Cavs are moving to the front of the pack in the chase for the 22-time All-Star.

Donovan Mitchell welcomes the idea of LeBron James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Well, a new rumor from ESPN’s Shams Charania points to a major hurdle in a possible reunion between James and the Cavaliers being crossed this week.

Go Ad-Free

“Donovan Mitchell would embrace the Cavaliers reuniting with LeBron James if James makes the decision to sign with Cleveland, according to sources.” – Shams Charania

Mitchell inked a new four-year, $273 million extension with the Cavaliers on Tuesday. With James Harden expected to sign a new multi-year deal soon, Cleveland is expected to be a top contender in the East again next season after reaching the conference finals this spring. Adding James would certainly bolster the chances of their first trip to the Finals since 2018.

After signing the extension, this remains Mitchell’s team, and he is firmly entrenched in the organization for several more seasons. James brings a big spotlight and an alpha dog to the locker room. Some top stars and team leaders may be uncomfortable with that sort of addition. However, embracing James’ return for a third stint with the franchise is a major locker room hurdle that the Cavs have now passed.

Of the top contenders for the future Hall of Famer, Cleveland is the best fit. It offers the chance to finish his career where it all started, and join a team that will be a serious Finals contender next season.