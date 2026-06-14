The City of New York has been waiting a very long time for the Knicks to bring home an NBA title and fans wasted no time in celebrating their championship win this year.

Knicks fans flooded the streets in the boroughs to celebrate the New York team for beating the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and bringing a trophy back to the Empire State.

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In a trending fan video on social media, supporters were seen singing Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” which earned the singers two Grammy awards in 2011 for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

The entire city of New York is singing Empire State of Mind. Incredible.



(via @TrindonHo11iday) https://t.co/IGG4U7gZUe — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 14, 2026

In the comments section, basketball fans also reacted to the joy Knicks fans expressed as the team hadn’t won an NBA title in the last more than five decades.

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“Song released 17 years ago btw. Jay-Z’s music is timeless,” a fan responded to the video praising the New York legend. Keys is a native New Yorker from Hell’s Kitchen.

Song released 17 years ago btw. Jay-Z's music is timeless. — T.P. 🦅🇪🇺 (@thomaspzp) June 14, 2026

“What a moment! It’s been 53 years, they’re definitely feeling it right now,” another fan reacted, noting that the last time the Knicks won a championship was in 1973, the franchise’s second-ever title following the 1970 title win.

“Nothing brings a city together like a win and a classic anthem, love seeing this energy,” wrote another fan.

“This song finna be back on billboard,” another fan added.

New Yorkers weren’t the only one getting into the fun of the historic win for the Knicks as their fanbase also includes celebrities like Mariska Hargitay, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and more who have also shared their reactions to the trophy win.

Hargitay shared a photo of Knicks captain Jalen Brunson on her Instagram, with the words “You found a way” written on it in orange letters and a blue outline.

Image Credits: Instagram/therealmariskahargitay

The Law & Order: SVU star then captioned the post: “And you lead the way for so many. Congratulations to you all and deepest thanks. #NBAFINALS CAPTAIN @jalenbrunson1 @nyknicks CHAMPIONS #BELIEVE”

Meanwhile, comedian Ben Stiller was seen outside the Knicks locker room and when asked how he felt about the win after the game, he responded, “As happy as I’ve ever felt. It’s pretty amazing.”

"As happy as I've ever felt. It's pretty amazing."



Ben Stiller is filled with joy after the Knicks become champs for the first time in 53 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FKPZgJRCe7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 14, 2026

Chalamet also had the opportunity to celebrate with the Knicks stars after their win in the locker room. He excitedly told Captain Clutch, “D–n bro you got a ring bro. That’s all you.”

The movie star actor then began chanting “Finals MVP” as Brunson was awarded it after the presentation of the NBA championship trophy.

“You did that bro.”



Timothée to Jalen Brunson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHFU2Wrbyv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 14, 2026

However, the fun for New York Knicks fans is far from over, as they will be able to continue celebrating during the parade on Thursday, June 18.