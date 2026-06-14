On Saturday evening, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks broke through and won their first NBA Championship in 53 years with an impressive Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks have now reached the NBA mountaintop and broken the ugly championship drought, and came back once again from an early deficit to do it in Game 5.

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While it was another quiet game from Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored just two points as he dealt with foul trouble, the star center detailed some of his plans for the NBA trophy this offseason. This included bringing it to the Dominican Republic, where he has family roots as well as a shout-out to fellow NBA star and compatriot AI Horford.

“Hell yeah, I’m bringing the trophy over there. We’re taking it all over,” Towns said, per New York Basketball on X. “Yessir. Gonna bring it to Santiago, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, La Romana… shoutout Al Horford.”

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Q "You bringing trophy to Dominican Republic?



KAT "Hell yeah I'm bringing the trophy over there. We takin it all over



Huk "He takin it everywhere



KAT "Yessir. Gonna bring it to Santiago, Santo Dominigo, Casa de Campo, La Romana



Huk "There we go

…

KAT "Shoutout Al Horford"

🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/rYKKZwz1S6 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 14, 2026

Horford is another basketball player with Dominican heritage, currently with the Warriors, who recently won a championship of his own with the Boston Celtics in 2024.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AI Horford Responded To Karl-Anthony Towns’ Shoutout With Glowing Praise

After getting a surprising shout-out from Towns following the Knicks’ NBA Finals triumph, AI Horford reacted with praise and support for his fellow Dominican-born star.

“Congrats to Karl and the Knicks. Played your best basketball at the end of the year. #respect,” he wrote on X.

Congrats to Karl and the Knicks. Played your best basketball at the end of the year. #respect — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 14, 2026

Indeed, the Knicks found a way to hit another gear during these NBA playoffs, going 15-1 in the postseason after falling behind 2-1 in their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Although he had a relatively quiet offensive performance in the NBA Finals, Karl-Anthony Towns was a huge part of the team’s success this postseason, functioning as a playmaking hub for New York and showing off his underrated passing skills by finding open players on backcuts and coming off screens.

Towns also played some strong defense on Spurs star Victor Wembanyama during this playoff run, and more than earned his spot as the second-best player on a championship team.

The Knicks’ championship parade is set for Thursday.