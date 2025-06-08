Key Boston Celtics player named as possible trade candidate

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics seemed like a strong bet to possibly repeat as NBA champions, but it all came unraveled in the Eastern Conference Semifinals when Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon. Sure, the New York Knicks may have ultimately defeated the Celtics anyway, but now Boston’s next season is in serious doubt too.

In other words, changes are likely coming to Boston, but what will happen? Tatum likely isn’t going anywhere, not when his value is at an all-time low.

However, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix recently named one Celtics player who could be on the outs. Specifically, sharpshooting big Sam Hauser.

“Whenever I talk to teams about Boston, they’re almost viewed as a target where they’ve got a little something for everybody. If you want a wing player, you can try to pull Sam Hauser out of there. If you need a defensive-minded guard, Jrue Holiday is available. I just think teams are waiting to see how deep the cuts with Boston are going to go. We all know they’re going to slice away some of this payroll.” Chris Mannix on Sam Hauser

Hauser was signed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension. Yet, his pay raise doesn’t take effect until the start of this next season, when Hauser’s cap hit will be $10.4 million.

After appearing in 71 games, getting 19 starts, and averaging 21.7 minutes per game, Hauser has proven to be a key contributor in Boston. Despite being 6-foot-8, Hauser has never been a ‘big’ per se. His true calling card is his three-point shooting ability, where he’s shot above 40% throughout his career.

That type of perimeter shooting can help any team, but he could be getting too expensive for how the Celtics are currently constructed.

