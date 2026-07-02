While Philadelphia 76ers fans are thrilled about landing Jaylen Brown in a shocking trade on Wednesday night, a new report should give them reason for concern.

After a couple of weeks of speculation, the moment Boston Celtics fans dreaded came to pass. They have agreed on a trade that will send Brown to the 76ers. The move has stunned most in and around the NBA because Boston is handing an elite two-way player to a top rival, and the return, featuring a broken-down version of Paul George, doesn’t look very good.

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Yet, the Celtics seemed dead set on a trade, even when they failed in their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, a late-night report from popular FOX talking head Colin Cowherd may explain why the team was done dealing with Brown’s unique character traits.

“I had two NBA sources, one an executive, one a scout, say what Jaylen Brown has is a disease. He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in. [I’ve seen it working] with people in the media. You make a lot of money, and suddenly you’re absolutely sure. You don’t want to listen to your bosses. You don’t want to listen to consultants. You don’t want to listen to teammates. One executive told me this was always a little bit of Jaylen Brown’s personality. Always the smartest guy in the room. Live streaming and throwing it out there. And it’s just not a good space.” – Colin Cowherd

The relationship between Brown and the Celtics began to spiral after the MVP contender claimed this past season was his favorite in the NBA. It was also the one where he was the lead dog on the team with Jayson Tatum battling back from a ruptured Achilles.

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However, even before this season, he had had an up-and-down relationship with his team and the city of Boston. His bold opinions on Twitch streams have drawn added attention — often negative — to the organization over the last couple of years as well.

While Brown reportedly did not ask to be traded, he likely did many things over the last few years that wore out his welcome in the eyes of Celtics management. And that should concern 76ers decision-makers and fans as he becomes the new face of the franchise next season.