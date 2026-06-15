Right after capping off one of the most magical playoff runs in Knicks history with an NBA championship, Jalen Brunson had one more job to do: tell Taylor Swift’s fans to calm the hell down.

Brunson opted to play peacemaker over a recent controversy. And who needs a reminder to behave and act peacefully, you might be asking yourself? Swifties, of course.

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The Knicks’ Finals MVP didn’t waste any breath on trash talk or victory laps when he spotted sideline analyst Monica McNutt during the post-Game 5 celebration. Brunson looked straight into the camera instead and delivered a message aimed directly at Swift’s extremely rabid fanbase.

“You better be good to her,” Brunson said, gesturing toward McNutt. “I just want to say something to the Swifties: She’s a really good one. Cut her some slack. It’s all good. I promise.”

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Jalen Brunson appears in a post-NBA Finals victory interview wearing Knicks championship gear while speaking to reporter Monica McNutt whilst mentioning Taylor Swift’s ‘Swifties.’ pic.twitter.com/XgCMjoDisw — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) June 14, 2026

And just like that, the internet had its new favorite wholesome sports moment.

How the Hot Mic Drama Started

As Sportsnaut readers know, the whole controversy kicked off during Game 4 of the Finals when McNutt was caught on a hot mic while Swift sat courtside at Madison Square Garden.

Let’s just say that Monica wasn’t exactly convinced that the Pop Princess was a true Knicks fan.

“She’s not a Knicks fan,” she said, apparently unaware her mic was on. “Get out of here, girl.”

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?”



“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl”



The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

The clip exploded instantly. Swifties — who are nothing if not protective — swarmed McNutt with criticism.

In reality, Tay Tay has been linked to the Knicks for years, including performing the national anthem as a kid and attending games. She even has multiple properties in New York. Oh, and she reportedly owns an original Amar’e Stoudemire jersey.

But, like most Knicks fans, she’s been in the closet on this one for a few decades, only emerging when it looked like their beloved team would finally break their incredibly long drought on championships.

Brunson Steps Up as the Ultimate Teammate

New York sports fans have waited generations for nights like this. And now they’ve got a champion who’s not only clutch on the court but quick to protect his own off it. Orange and blue just hit different when your superstar has your back — even against the Swifties.