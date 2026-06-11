In the middle of one of the biggest nights in New York Knicks history, a hot mic moment stole some of the spotlight from the court and handed it straight to Taylor Swift — because, who doesn’t think she needs more attention?

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, longtime Knicks radio analyst Monica McNutt was caught on a live microphone questioning the pop superstar’s credentials as a true Knicks fan.

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Monica McNutt’s Viral Hot Mic Moment

While chatting casually with play-by-play man Tyler Murray as they tried to spot Swift on celebrity row, McNutt dropped what quickly became the most talked-about line of the night.

“She’s not a Knicks fan,” McNutt said, apparently unaware her mic was on. “Get out of here, girl.”

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“Is that Taylor Swift down there?”



“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl”



The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

Swift showed up in a blue-and-orange “Stevie Knicks” T-shirt, sitting alongside her friends Este and Alana Haim, who rocked matching punny shirts (“Knickole Kidman” and “Knickelback”).

Actress Mariska Hargitay was also part of the celebrity crew.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay going crazy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gbmR3Tyf1O — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2026

Swift’s Long Knicks History vs. the Bandwagon Backlash

It wasn’t Swift’s first rodeo at the Garden — she’s been linked to the Knicks for years, including performing the national anthem as a kid and attending games in the past. She even has multiple properties in New York.

That said, let’s be real here. This is a marketing ploy, as is most everything Swift does. Remember, she is reportedly planning to marry Travis Kelce at MSG on July 3.

These two hype each other up and bask in the spotlight better than any creative team effort by the WWE. It’s absolutely insane. They crave the attention. They want this to be the wedding of the century so badly, and Swift’s appearance is basically a pre-match promo segment.

👰‍♀️ EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce invite over 1,000 people to Madison Square Garden wedding.



Everything we know: https://t.co/qgmB8i0PKr pic.twitter.com/4rdsjU3CQ4 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 5, 2026

The unhinged Swifties, of course, lost their minds over McNutt’s comment. They called it rude and unnecessary, words that could also apply to every time Taylor tries to wedge her way into a sporting event.

By Thursday morning, calls for McNutt to be fired or apologize were trending in some corners of the internet, while plenty of sports fans defended her as just keeping it real.

The irony? The Knicks delivered one of the most memorable performances of the Finals that night, storming back from a massive deficit to win Game 4 in dramatic fashion and take a 3-1 series lead. OG Anunoby’s tip-in at the buzzer sealed a historic comeback.

Yet hours later, the biggest conversation online wasn’t the game itself — it was whether Taylor Swift belongs courtside or not.

The series shifts to San Antonio next. The Knicks could clinch their first championship in 53 years on Saturday. It’ll be interesting to see how many of these rich celebrities suddenly interested in Knicks basketball will make the trip to Texas to possibly witness history.

Real fans with the means would be there.