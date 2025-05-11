Golden State Warriors reveal Stephen Curry injury update after Game 3 loss

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference Semifinals Playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves may have started with a win, but they lost by learning Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring injury that would keep him out of Game 2 and 3. Yet, there was an initial fear that Curry wouldn’t be back until Game 6 at the earliest.

However, The Athletic’s Anthony Slate reports that Curry was already able to go through a full workout prior to Saturday’s Game 3 loss to the Timberwolves. The workout was reportedly “pretty strenuous,” though he wasn’t quite able to go full speed yet.

It’s still not known when Curry will be fully recovered from his strained hamstring, but his odds to return in the series would improve if the Warriors can manage to extend the series to at least a Game 6.

Game 4 is on Monday, Game 5 is on Wednesday. However, lasting to Game 6 would perhaps give Curry a chance to come back on Sunday, May 18. Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20.

The Warriors have lost two games in a row without their superstar leader. Though, they’ve come close to overcoming Curry’s injury, recently losing by just five points to the Timberwolves on Saturday as Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga came through with big performances.

Golden State will need further contributions from the rest of the players in the rotation if they hope to have any chance to get past the Timberwolves this time.

Related: NBA rumors: 2 new suitors emerge for Kevin Durant trade this summer