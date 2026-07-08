A new report seemingly puts an end to the speculation of LeBron James taking his talents to the Golden State Warriors this summer.

Late last month, the moment many speculated on actually happened when James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not return to the franchise for a ninth season in 2026-27. The news immediately created speculation about where the 22-time All-Star could end up for what most assume will be his final season in the NBA.

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Even before the future Hall of Famer made his intention to play elsewhere known, the Warriors were seen as a heavy favorite to acquire his services. He has been friends with Golden State legends Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for years and has a strong respect for head coach Steve Kerr.

Yet, as the days have passed, recent reports continue to suggest James’ former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, are emerging as the strongest contenders. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst added to that narrative with an interesting update on the situation during a conversation with Yahoo Sports.

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“LeBron will have to decide how much he cares about what people will think if he goes to a team he’s never played for before. Basically, if he chooses somebody besides CLE or MIA. CLE or MIA, it’s a very clean decision. It makes sense. Both of them have cases. Does he want to deal with what the reaction will be if he went to Philadelphia, Minnesota, or Denver? Also deal with people calling him a ring chaser. I think that’s an extra layer.” – Brian Windhorst

The veteran NBA insider also added that Cleveland and Miami “are in their own category.” As well as the fact that even now, James still recites Heat mantras. And that he feels Miami remains a “part of his basketball DNA.”

All of it is not good news for Golden State and fans hoping James will join the team to form a greybeard super-team in 2026-27. Another interesting element of the situation is reports that he plans to document what could be his final season in the league. It may be more fitting to have that story told with two franchises he has long histories with than a completely new one.