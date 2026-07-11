A pair of new reports offer some worrisome news about the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers‘ chances of signing LeBron James in free agency this month.

Following a bunch of big trades, including blockbuster deals that sent Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat and Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, there is no bigger story in the NBA right now than figuring out where the 22-time All-Star will take his talents for the 2026-27 season.

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Since informing the Los Angeles Lakers he won’t return for a ninth season, the top contenders for the future Hall of Famer are believed to be the Heat, Cavaliers, Warriors, and 76ers. Early on, it seemed like James joining pals Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in San Francisco so he could stay close to LA was very likely. However, according to Marc Stein, a destination in the East now has a much higher probability.

“What I do believe, based on actual reporting, is [the top contenders are] Cleveland, Miami, Philly. He is looking at Eastern Conference destinations with much more seriousness… He’s apparently open to going very, very far away from where he’s been for the last 8 years.” – Marc Stein

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers falling behind in the LeBron James free agent sweepstakes?

The Warriors’ diminishing chances aren’t surprising, and their hopes of signing James have been trending down over the last couple of weeks, based on recent reports. While Golden State has been slipping to the back of the pack, the Cavaliers have emerged as heavy favorites over the last 10 days.

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The four-time NBA MVP returning to Cleveland for a third and final run makes a ton of sense. There is a deep familiality with the club that selected him first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, then reunited with him in 2014 after leaving for the Heat. Plus, with reports of a documentary being filmed during what is expected to be his final season, Cleveland is the perfect destination.

Well, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst delivered a surprising update about the James to Cavaliers rumors during a new radio appearance.

“I’m hearing stuff in other cities too. I’m not gonna say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it’s a done deal in another city.” – Brian Windhorst

Only James knows where he is heading, but after being the favorites at different points, it seems the Warriors and Cavaliers are losing ground in the James free agent sweepstakes.