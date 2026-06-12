NBA rumors have been circulating for weeks regarding a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and who the Milwaukee Bucks might move the star to. With the 2026 NBA Draft approaching, a new viable suitor for the perennial All-NBA forward has emerged.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are emerging as a trade partner for Milwaukee in an Antetokounmpo deal. However, the two teams have one big hurdle to overcome.

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Amick reported that Milwaukee is pushing for Minnesota to include a sizable package of future draft picks, salaries to match and young players. Specifically, the Bucks want Jaden McDaniels, Terrence Shannon Jr., Naz Reid and a pair of future first-round picks.

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“Considering McDaniels’ immense value alongside Edwards as an elite perimeter defender, as well as his impressive postseason performance, team sources say Minnesota has indicated that McDaniels is off limits. Per those sources, the same goes for 19-year-old big man Joan Beringer..” Sam Amick on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ untouchables in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

However, the Timberwolves reportedly view both McDaniels and teenager Joan Beringer as untouchable. While it would seemingly put them in a strong position to acquire Antetokounmpo, Minnesota’s front office simply believes McDaniels’ value and fit alongside Anthony Edwards is too important to move.

If Minnesota isn’t willing to change its stance, Milwaukee has other options. The most frequent teams circulated in NBA trade rumors are the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

Miami is still heavily favored, as it’s the preferred landing spot for Antetokounmpo and the team he is willing to sign a contract extension with. There’s also a possibility of a multi-team trade, with Boston potentially acquiring the former NBA MVP while Portland lands Jaylen Brown.

For the time being, it appears that Antetokounmpo will be traded to an Eastern Conference team before or during the 2026 NBA Draft. The Timberwolves’ front office seemingly has an opportunity to change that, but it seems unlikely to happen as of now.