A new report makes it look like Giannis Antetokounmpo’s days as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks could be over in the next few weeks.

Heading into the summer, Antetokounmpo being traded seemed like a real possibility after a third straight season of being eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs. However, after some reflection, the nine-time All-Star and the Bucks decided to stay together for the kids. But things may have changed over the last week.

Following a 9-13 start to the season, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting that the superstar and the only team he has ever played for will meet soon to “discuss whether his best fit is staying or a move elsewhere.” A decision is expected to come down in the next few weeks.

It seems extremely unlikely that they will chat and maintain the status quo. Assuming he does get moved before this year’s trade deadline, let’s see what trades with the three teams he is most linked to — the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers — would look like.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the New York Knicks

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Reports at the start of the season revealed that the Knicks and Bucks had early conversations about a potential trade in the summer, but New York did not believe Milwaukee’s interest was serious. Well, it might be now if their top star wants out. If they can agree on a trade, the Bucks would likely receive OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and the Knicks’ two first-rounders next year, and their picks in 2028 and 2030.

However, a deal would have to wait until February since Bridges is ineligible for trades until after he signed a contract extension earlier this year.

Knicks get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks get: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, two first-rounders in 2026, first round in 2028, and 2030

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the San Antonio Spurs

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Spurs are a few impact players away from being a top contender in the West. Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo would do that in one player and create a scray combo with Victor Wembanyama. To complete a trade, San Antonio would need to include De’Aaron Fox, last year’s ROTY Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and three future first-round picks.

Spurs get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks get: De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, first-rounders in 2026, 2028, and 2030

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have a real chance to make the NBA Finals this year, but there are still many doubters who feel they are just a really good regular-season team. However, if they could get Antetokounmpo, being paired up with Donovan Mitchell could be the makings of a title contender.

A potential trade for the Greek Freak would likely cost the Cavs De’Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and two future first-round picks.

Cavaliers get: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis

Bucks get: De’Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, first-rounders in 2026 and 2028