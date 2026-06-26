A new rumor claims the Detroit Pistons are considering a jump into the growing trade market for Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown.

Although they had a great regular season, the Pistons’ struggles in the playoffs showed they are still a couple of pieces away from being a real title contender. Or maybe they are just one big addition from turning into the team to beat in the East next season.

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According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, sources around the NBA believe that the Pistons can’t be ruled out to make “a possible sign-and-trade run at Boston’s perennial All-Star Brown.”

After dangling the five-time All-Star in trade discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks about Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last few weeks, it seems like irreparable damage has been done between Brown and the Celtics. It was reported this week that Boston is in “active” talks with multiple teams about a trade. It seems like some believe the Pistons could join that group.

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However, a pursuit for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP is a big jump up in targets compared to other names they have been linked to, like Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. A trade would be costly for the Pistons. Let’s take a look at what that price tag might be.

Likely cost of Jaylen Brown trade for Detroit Pistons

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake, Brown would be a huge addition for the Pistons. If he and Jayson Tatum could get to the Finals twice and win one in 2024, there is no reason to think the combination of him and Cade Cunningham couldn’t do the same.

However, the Celtics know that, and they are not going to let him go to a conference rival to make them a serious title contender without getting a big return. One of Boston’s goals this offseason is to improve the frontcourt. That’s where the sign-and-trade element of the Stein-Fischer report comes in because he added on Friday that Detroit and Jalen Duren are still far apart on a new contract.

Detroit Pistons cost in Jaylen Brown trade: Jalen Duran, Duncan Robinson, and three first-round picks, or Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and two first-round picks

Duren could be the centerpiece of a trade package for Brown. But he would not be enough to get a deal because the annual rate in his new deal won’t come close to the $57 million the guard will get next season. To make the money side of a deal work, Detroit would need to include Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, or Ausar Thompson. Boston will want to Thompson. If they don’t get him, they will want three future first-round picks.

Giving up Thompson in a deal would probably mean having to include fewer first-rounders. It would be a pick-your-poison scenario for Detroit, but one that is worth it to make a run at the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals in over 20 years.