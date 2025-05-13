NBA rumors: Dallas Mavericks could pass on Cooper Flagg, use No. 1 pick in historic trade

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One NBA insider believes the Dallas Mavericks could seriously consider passing on drafting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft. And use that much-coveted piece to make one of the biggest trades in league history for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Monday night, the 2025 edition of the NBA Draft lottery took place. Entering the event, the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets had the most ping pong balls and the chance to get the top overall selection. However, to the shock of the basketball world, the Mavs and their 1.8% odds scored the top pick.

The stunning results come at a perfect time for Dallas after general manager Nico Harrison received a massive amount of backlash from fans after trading superstar guard Luka Doncic in February. Now, they can get a new franchise face in top prospect Cooper Flagg. A player viewed as a generational talent — or maybe not.

“The Dallas Mavericks — somehow — landed the No. 1 pick on Monday night and could now entertain the prospect of putting it on the table for someone of Antetokounmpo’s ilk. We have previously reported that Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, architect of the Luka Dončić trade, is expected to be in win-now/defense-wins-championships/Nike-superstar mode again this summer. Giannis checks all of those boxes.” Sam Amick – The Athletic

The Mavericks received Anthony Davis back from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Doncic trade. And despite tearing his ACL late in the season, Harrison is expected to give Kyrie Irving a new long-term deal. Both players are in the final years of their prime. Flagg is expected to be a star at the next level. But he is still just a teenager, and it will take time.

If Milwaukee knows they have the chance to get Flagg to be at the heart of a franchise overhaul, it will certainly appeal to its management. There is a belief that the Bucks may never get a player like Antetokounmpo again. So trading him is a huge risk. Flagg is unlikely to be as good as the Greek legend. But he still has the potential to be a superstar.

A trio of Davis, Irving, and Antetokounmpo — despite their injury histories — would make the Dallas Mavericks a favorite in the West next season. The two-time MVP is reportedly “open-minded” to a trade this summer.

