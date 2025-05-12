Dallas Mavericks win 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, set to pick potential superstar Cooper Flagg

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The wait to learn which lucky team is in position to select Duke’s potential superstar Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is finally over. Did you know, that since the NBA changed their lottery odds formula in 2019, the team that had the best odds haven’t actually won the lottery?

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets all faced the same 14% odds to win the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, but there could only be one winner. If anything, the Jazz, who had the NBA’s worst record at 17-65, are the draft’s biggest losers after falling to the fifth spot. This means the team with the NBA’s worst record will now select fifth for the third year in a row.

Monday’s 2025 NBA Draft Lottery resulted in a massive shock, with the Dallas Mavericks winning the first overall pick, which will surely spark controversy after they sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Plus, the Mavericks entered the NBA Draft Lottery with abysmal odds at just 1.8%, or the 11th-best chances to earn the first overall pick.

Here are the top 14 selections of the 2025 NBA Draft after the lottery took place.

The final results from the 2025 #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm:



1. Mavericks

2. Spurs

3. 76ers

4. Hornets

5. Jazz

6. Wizards

7. Pelicans

8. Nets

9. Raptors

10. Rockets

11. Trail Blazers

12. Bulls

13. Hawks

14. Spurs — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2025

Remember last year’s NBA Draft Lottery? It wasn’t nearly as game-changing, as there was no consensus top prospect that everyone expected the Atlanta Hawks or any team that won the first overall pick would take.

This year is drastically different, with Flagg having true superstar potential. He’s the type of talent that can transcend a franchise from the moment he takes the floor. A true scorer who can do everything on the basketball court, Flagg has no true weaknesses in his game.

While he may not be Victor Wembanyama or LeBron James, Flagg is in the very next tier of franchise cornerstones. Now it’s up to the Mavericks to maximize his potential in the NBA.

The reigning national player of the year, Flagg will be just 18 years old when the 2025 season tips off. At 6-foot-9, the guard/forward will easily fit into the starting lineup thanks to his size and positional versatility to handle multiple positions. He’ll fit in next to Anthony Davis just fine.

Related: Giannis Antetokounmpo open to trade from Milwaukee Bucks for first time in his career