Cleveland Cavaliers may be open to trading a pair of All-Stars

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the best regular season teams in the NBA this year. Now, after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second year in a row, the Cavaliers must find a way to become one of the best playoff teams as they eye another trip to the NBA Finals.

But how? Some believe the Cavaliers could pull from their depth to try and land another big name, possibly even a superstar. Yet, to do so, they may have to part with one of their own All-Stars.

While Donovan Mitchell and possibly Evan Mobley are likely off-limits in trade discussions, what about some of the team’s other stars?

According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen may be considered up for grabs, should the right offer come along.

“I think the two untouchables are Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland than they have in the past.” Chris Fedor on Cleveland Cavaliers trades

Okay, so now we’re curious to learn which targets the Cavaliers could have in mind? Trading Garland and/or Allen could fetch another All-Star level talent. They wouldn’t be able to fetch someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo alone, but perhaps with enough additional assets, they could at least get to the negotiation table.

