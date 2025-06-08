Cleveland Cavaliers could be ‘open-minded’ about trading this All-Star

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fresh off one of the best seasons of the 2024-25 NBA campaign, winning 64 games. That was good enough to lead the entire Eastern Conference in wins, earning them the top seed in the NBA Playoffs.

But it didn’t matter, the Cavaliers still couldn’t get past the Finals-bound Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Now, the Cavs could be looking at making some serious changes.

Specifically, ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes the Cavaliers could be open to trading two-time All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who has garnered interest from several teams in previous seasons.

“I think there’s some belief that Darius Garland might be available under the right circumstances… I think the Cavs are listening and open minded,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell can assume much of the ball-handling and distribution workload Garland has shouldered since arriving as the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Yet, the Cavs would certainly still want to add another capable floor general who’s capable of setting up the offense.

Perhaps trading Garland could net them that piece, along with a few others that help round out the roster. For now, Windhorst’s report may act as a signal to other teams that a high-end point guard capable of scoring and distributing could be had, for the right price.

Related: Cleveland Cavaliers may be open to trading a pair of All-Stars