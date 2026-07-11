An interesting rumor offers a potential pivot trade if the Cleveland Cavaliers fail in their pursuit of LeBron James this summer.

The Cavaliers took a notable step forward this past season by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately, they ran into the buzzsaw that was the New York Knicks and were swept out of the playoffs. Nevertheless, they still have big aspirations for next season.

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Heading into the summer, the belief around the organization is that if they re-sign deadline addition James Harden, a full training camp with him could lead to even better results in 2026-27. That was expected to be their most notable move this summer. However, when James informed the Los Angeles Lakers he won’t return for a ninth season, it created a wrinkle in Cleveland’s plans.

Over the last week, there have been several reports suggesting the Cavaliers are the favorite to bring the NBA icon back for a third stint. However, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are also viewed as serious contenders for the 22-time All-Star. Meaning Cleveland could fall short of winning the sweepstakes.

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Could the Cleveland Cavaliers target Michael Porter Jr. trade?

However, Heavy’s Sean Deveney offered up a possible backup plan if the Cavs can’t persuade James to return to Cleveland: Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr.

“It won’t be easy finding a team willing to match the $41 million Porter is owed in 2026-27. Interest is tepid, but Cleveland could be among the interested parties.” – Sean Deveney

A report emerged this week that if the Nets and the 28-year-old can’t agree on an extension, he is likely to be traded this offseason. The seven-year veteran is in the final year of his contract. That and coming off a career year where he posted 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists a night could make him appealing to the Cavaliers. Because if it doesn’t work, at least they can let him walk in free agency to get more cap flexibility next summer.

So what would it cost the Cavaliers to get a deal done? Evan Mobley will be off limits. However, Jarrett Allen and Max Strus heading to Brooklyn in return would make the money side of a deal work. Allen would be a good addition to the frontcourt with Julius Randle for his second stint in New York. While Strus could fill the other frontcourt spot.

However, that probably wouldn’t be enough. If the Cavs threw in a future first-round pick (in 2031, perhaps) for Porter Jr. and the remaining years on Allen’s contract, that probably gets a trade finalized.