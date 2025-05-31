Chicago Bulls were ready to offer ‘everyone’ for this player

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The NBA offseason is right around the corner, and the Chicago Bulls will have to find a way to take a step forward after three consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs. Bulls rumors are already heating up, including those that involve All-Stars changing teams.

Yet, sometimes it’s fun to reflect on the trades that never came together. Which, according to NBA insider Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls were ready to offer “anyone and everyone” for Luka Doncic last year.

“A source told the Sun-Times that Karnisovas and his front office would have offered anyone and everyone on the roster had they been notified by the Mavericks that Luka Doncic was available in February.” Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley

Though, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly operated in isolation, only reaching out to the Los Angeles Lakers before shockingly agreeing to ship the face of their franchise out of town. In other words, the Bulls never even became aware that the Mavericks would consider trading their superstar.

Still, it likely didn’t matter. It appears the Mavericks preferred a trade package that brought back Anthony Davis, and the Bulls don’t quite have players on his level, even if Nikola Vucevic is a former All-Star. Sure, the Bulls could have still presented a fairly impressive offer that features high-potential players, but if the Mavericks really wanted any of Chicago’s players, they probably would have reached out first.

While the Doncic trade remains a huge head-scratcher, the Bulls likely wouldn’t have won those sweepstakes either, but it would have been fun to try.

