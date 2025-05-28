Chicago Bulls rumors point to trade involving multi-time All-Star

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It may be a new offseason for the Chicago Bulls, but it’s largely the same story as before. For the third consecutive season, the Bulls’ front office is tasked with improving a roster that fell short of reaching the playoffs in the previous year.

There are no quick fixes. Unlike the Dallas Mavericks, the Bulls don’t have the first pick, they’re not in line to land a potential superstar in the 2025 NBA Draft, where Chicago holds the 12th overall selection.

However, according to Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com, the Bulls will be trying to trade two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic this offseason.

Of course, for basketball fans who have paid close attention, this is nothing new. Vooch has been on the trade block for several years, but Chicago hasn’t been able to find a trade partner presenting a respectable offer for their talented starting center.

Vucevic is coming off his seventh consecutive season of averaging a double-double, meaning he’s still playing at a high level, even at age 34. However, he’s also headed into season two of a three-year, $60 million contract and is set to have a cap hit of $20 million in 2025.

Chicago is likely seeking at least a first-round pick in exchange for the Swiss native. Whether any team is willing to pay the price remains to be seen.

