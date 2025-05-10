NBA insider hilariously explains why the new Pope needs to bless the Chicago Bulls, and right now

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

In a hilarious moment on Friday’s “First Take,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst explained why, if the new Chicago-raised Pope blesses any of the city’s teams, it needs to be the Chicago Bulls, and it has to happen right now.

There were few bigger stories on the planet this week than the Vatican conclave choosing Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost to be the new Pope. Soon after the news, the conversation switched to his apparent fandom of the local teams. And if the most powerful man in the Catholic world could possibly bless one of his favorite franchises, like the White Sox or Bulls.

It was also brought up on Friday’s edition of “First Take.” Veteran NBA analyst Michael Wilbon opened the discussion when he said, “In Chicago, we’re so obsessed. We want to know everything about the Pope. Is he going to bless the Bears?”

However, that point was quickly interrupted by NBA insider Brian Windhorst with an even better idea. “Forget the Bears. The Bulls [need a blessing] on Monday in the lottery.”

Why do the Chicago Bulls need Pope Leo XIV’s blessing before Monday night?

So why do the Bulls really need a blessing from Pope Leo XIV, and right now? Well, on Monday, the NBA will have its annual NBA Draft lottery. And the player every single team wishes they could have is Duke star Cooper Flagg. He was the best high school player in the country two years ago. The best college player last year, and is the top prospect for the draft this spring.

Flagg is seen as a generational talent who can be a perennial All-Star. And a potential MVP candidate down the line. Unfortunately for Chicago, they have some of the worst odds in the lottery after finishing with a 39-43 record and reaching the Play-In tournament.

Heading into Monday’s event, they have a 1.8% chance of landing the No. 1 pick. That is the second-worst odds of the 13 teams that will be at the lottery. Even their chance of getting a top-four selection is only 8%. So, at this point, it would take an act from the new Pope to improve the Bulls’ chances of getting the No. 1 pick, and Flagg this spring.