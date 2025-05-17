Brooklyn Nets fans turning to the darkside to hop on New York Knicks playoff bandwagon?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The hate between New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets fans is clearly not as strong as it is with their baseball counterparts. Because some Nets fans are happily jumping on the Knicks’ 2025 playoff bandwagon.

On Friday night, the Knicks achieved something they have not done in 25 years. They punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals with an absolutely dominant Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics. The team is now four wins closer to bringing the city its first NBA title since 1973. And it seems this rare opportunity is uniting fans from New York’s two pro basketball teams.

“New York all day. During the season, it’s Brooklyn only. I’m making an exception for tomorrow because the Nets aren’t in it and I am rooting for New York,” a Nets fan at Brooklyn bar BK9 told the New York Post this week.

New York fans are a rowdy bunch who are devoted to their teams, and only their teams. On Friday night, the New York Yankees and Mets kicked off the 2025 edition of the Subway Series, and there was no love for the other side in the Bronx. However, with a chance to win a championship, some fans are choosing to forego the hate and enjoy the positive vibes the Knicks are creating in the city over the last few weeks.

“I feel like it’s easy to hop on the hate bandwagon. There’s a really good energy in the air right now. Like, New York should just be interested in New York winning, should support the cause,” Charli of Brooklyn told the NYP.

“I want the Knicks to win because I feel like we haven’t seen so many people happy right now. New York is so stressful, everybody is going through a lot,” Cynthia, a nurse from Brooklyn, told the outlet. “New York needs this. If they win, they’re gonna put a smile on everyone’s faces… I feel like the Knicks give people so much energy [and] I want to experience what my mother saw in 1999 and 2000. I wanna see that ocean of blue on Atlantic Avenue.”

However, the Knicks’ hot streak is still not enough to convert the most diehard of Nets fans. Because there are still haters abound in Gotham.

“I’m not going to be sad if Boston wins. That might sound very, you know, not good for Knicks fans. But I mean, I wouldn’t be sad if they win,” Chris, a Nets fan, said.