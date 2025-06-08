Boston Celtics ‘most definitely’ taking trade calls on this All-Star

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics will assuredly have a different feel next season as Jayson Tatum works to recover from his ruptured Achilles tendon. Yet, Tatum’s absence could lead to a cascading set of roster moves in Boston.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics are “most definitely listening on calls” for Jrue Holiday. The two-time All-Star is headed into the second season of a four-year, $134 million contract, yet he’s also set to turn 35 in four days.

Teams likely don’t value Holiday in the same way that the Celtics did when they acquired the six-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team. That’s partially because Holiday’s scoring average has slipped to 19.3 points per game in 2023, down to 12.5 PPG and 11.1 PPG the past two seasons.

Yet, Holiday’s defense still checks out. Any team looking for better perimeter defense could find some good value in trading for the two-time NBA champion, especially since the Celtics are open for business.

However, teams have to be ready to take on Holiday’s contract, which could be the biggest impediment to a deal at this point. Not only does Holiday have a $32.4 million cap hit this next season, he has a $37.2 million player option for 2028, when Holiday will be 37.

