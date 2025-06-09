Boston Celtics’ asking price for multi-time All-Star revealed

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics will look a bit different next season, whether they like it or not. For one, Jayson Tatum won’t be available for the start of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the Eastern Conference Finals. Yet, the upcoming cap constraints of having a star-studded roster will also come back to bite Boston, and they could use this year as an opportunity to reduce costs.

One Celtics rumor that’s already in heavy circulation is that they’re looking to trade two-time All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday. But what can the Celtics expect to get in return for a 34-year-old guard whose best days are behind him?

According to Hardwood Paroxysm, the Celtics are setting the price of any Holiday trade at a first-round pick. They’re also requiring that any trade ensures they take back a lower salary than Holiday’s $32.4 million cap charge calls for during the 2025-26 season.

“Hall of Famer Marc Stein reported this weekendthat Boston is in fact listening to trade offers for Holiday, something most people assumed. While the focus has been on reducing payroll, sources have told the Paroxysm that Boston is setting the price at a first-round pick along with whatever reduced salary comes back in the deal.” Hardwood Paroxysm on Boston Celtics

As a six-time member of the All-Defense team, Holiday will certainly be viewed as valuable to teams in need of a boost to their perimeter defense. But is he worth the cost at this point? That’s what teams will have to decide before pulling the trigger on a trade.

