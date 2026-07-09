A new report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst isn’t good news for Miami Heat fans hoping LeBron James returns to South Beach for a second go-around this summer.

Following a bunch of big trades, including a blockbuster deal that sent Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat last month, the biggest story in the NBA at the moment is on the future of the 22-time All-Star.

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Since informing the Los Angeles Lakers he won’t return for a ninth season, the top contenders for the future Hall of Famer are believed to be the Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors. However, in recent days, it seems like the Cavs are emerging as a clear favorite for James. On Thursday, Windhorst added to that narrative with an opinion that isn’t good news for the Heat.

“What I suspect is going to be important to him is that he is going to get through the regular season without having to go to extraordinary measures. Without having to play 38 minutes per game, take 25 shots. I think Philly can make a compelling case. But so can Cleveland. Can anybody make a more compelling case on the roster than Cleveland, and more compelling on the home front? The teams out there that I’ve talked to are skeptical. They don’t know for sure, but they’re skeptical.” – Brian Windhorst

The Cavaliers are expected to bring back almost all of a roster that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Yes, they were smashed by the New York Knicks in that series, but James could be the final piece to a roster that gets over the hump and back to the NBA Finals.

The Heat gave up several valuable rotation players, including Tyler Herro, in the trade for Antetokounmpo. In Miami, he will be expected to play significant minutes and be an All-Star again at 41, going on 42 years old. It’s understandable if James does not want to carry that sort of load at this point in his career and sees more value in a well-rounded Cleveland roster.