6 Phoenix Suns head coach options after firing Mike Budenholzer, including Michael Malone

For the third straight summer, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a new head coach.

The 2024-25 season for the Suns was an outright disaster. Despite a roster that is led by NBA legend Kevin Durant and fellow star Devin Booker, Phoenix did not reach the postseason this year. It will be the first spring where they won’t be competing in the playoffs since 2020. Making matters worse, they owned the largest payroll in the league at $228 million.

Somebody has to be the fall guy for a terrible season, and owner Matt Ishbia has shown little interest in blaming his players or general manager James Jones. Instead, Mike Budenholzer will be the latest one-and-done head coach in the NBA a year removed from signing a five-year, $ 50 million contract.

While the volatility of being the Phoenix Suns head coach may turn off some head coach candidates, this summer offers a lot of strong options for the franchise. With that in mind, let’s look at six coaches that could be in the running to replace Budenholzer next season.

Willie Green

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Willie Green is on very shaky ground in New Orleans. The Pelicans also had a terrible season in 2024-25, but that was more due to the roster being inundated by injuries all season. Green has been a rock-solid coach and has a lot of potential. The Suns should consider him if he is ousted by the Pels. And there are already rumors that Phoenix will be interested.

Sam Cassell

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fifteen-year NBA veteran Sam Cassell has been viewed as one of the best assistants in the league for years. And has had several head coach interviews. However, he has yet to land a job. Sooner or later, some team will give him an overdue opportunity. There is a good chance he will be at the top of the Suns’ wish list. Cassell was tied for first in a recent poll of NBA general managers on the best assistant in the game today.

Michael Malone

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Michael Malone is one of the best coaches in the NBA. However, the Denver Nuggets still felt a change was needed and fired him last week. A disconnect with his former GM and some players were behind his ouster. Budenholzer also reportedly had similar issues reaching his players. While Malone won’t be an early favorite, the Suns’ front office would not be doing their due diligence if they did not have a conversation with Malone this spring.

Adrian Griffin

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Adrian Griffin was an assistant for 15 seasons before he landed the head coach gig with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Unfortunately, a 30-13 record was not good enough for the organization, and he was shockingly fired. He is too good of a coach not to get a second look. And being a top candidate for the Phoenix Suns is likely.

Taylor Jenkins

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Before Malone was shockingly fired by Denver, the Memphis Grizzlies also fired a well-respected head coach just weeks before the NBA playoffs started. Taylor Jenkins helped turn the Grizz from a lottery team into a contender out West. Who knows if Ja Morant becomes a superstar without his guidance? Jenkins should be viewed as an early favorite in the Suns’ head coach search.

Micah Nori

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The person tied with Cassell on that aforementioned poll of the best assistants today was Timberwolves coach Micah Nori. He has been an assistant in the league for 16 seasons and with five different teams. Of the various assistants around the game, no more ready and respected coach will be available this offseason than Nori.