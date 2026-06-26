The Detroit Pistons want to re-sign All-Star center Jalen Duren, and it looked like an absolute lock in March. However, the massive step back he took during their playoff run this spring gave the organization a lot to think about. While he is eligible for a max deal worth over $280 million, all reports claim the Pistons don’t want to pay anywhere near that number.

Unsurprisingly, a new report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed that the two sides are far apart on the terms of a new deal as Duren’s camp looks to maximize his value after a career year. The news has opened up the possibility that Detroit could soon pivot and see if the 2022 first-round pick would be open to a sign-and-trade deal that sends him elsewhere.

If the Pistons and Duren’s camp can’t bridge the gap, we look at four trade ideas the organization would accept this offseason.

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Detroit Pistons trade Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and three first-round picks to Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown

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On Friday, a dream scenario emerged for the Pistons in a potential Duren sign-and-trade deal: Acquiring Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown. Boston is actively listening to offers on the five-time All-Star and wants to upgrade their front court. So a trade would benefit both teams. To make the money side of the deal work — assuming Duren gets a deal around $40 million a year — Duncan Robinson would need to be included. Plus, Detroit would have to include at least two, likely three, first-round picks.

The combo of Brown and top star Cade Cunningham makes the Pistons a serious contender to reach the NBA Finals next spring.

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Detroit Pistons trade Jalen Duren to Milwaukee Bucks for Tyler Herro, Myles Turner & two-round pick

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Another option would be to send Duren to the Milwaukee Bucks. They are overhauling their roster after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo this week. They would love to have a talented, young big man at the core of their new roster. Furthermore, the Pistons have been linked to a Tyler Herro trade after he was part of the return for Antetokounmpo.

Would the Pistons accept a deal of Herro, reliable veteran big man Myles Turner, and two first-round picks? Maybe, because it keeps them competitive this season and comes with valuable draft compensation.

Detroit Pistons trade Jalen Duren to Sacramento Kings for Domantas Sabonis and a first-round pick

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The Sacramento Kings have been looking to move the two years and $93 million left on his deal. Three years ago, the Pistons would have made this swap without question. However, the three-time All-Star turned 30 in May and is coming off a season-ending knee injury. If the Kings add a future first-round pick to the deal, Detroit should seriously consider it, or maybe lose Duren for nothing.

Detroit Pistons trade Jalen Duren to Los Angeles Lakers for Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Marcus Smart, and 2 first-round picks

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While it would not be the preferred scenario, the Pistons could make a deal that means a step back next season, but a lot of cap flexibility for a strong free agent class in 2027. That is where a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers might be possible. If both Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart opted into the final year of their deals, they could be packaged with Jarred Vanderbilt and two future first-round picks for Duren.

It isn’t a sexy option for the Pistons, but Ayton, Smart, and Vanderbilt are solid additions that help Detroit stay a top-five team in the East. They could then look to make a splash in free agency next summer when players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, and Julius Randle would be available to improve the front court.