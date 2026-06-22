With the NBA Finals bringing the 2025-26 season to a close, the league will officially kick off the offseason with the 2026 edition of the NBA Draft. This year’s event is special because it has a class so talent-rich that close to a dozen teams tanked so hard in the winter and spring that the NBA had to change its lottery rules.

Who will be the No. 1 pick on Tuesday night? Will there be any surprise selections and trades? Our latest NBA mock draft offers up predictions for how Round 1 of this year’s event will play out.

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1. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

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Even after a down season, largely caused by creatine-induced cramping, Darryn Peterson warrants being the first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards have an exciting core, with the expectation that Trae Young will re-sign and Alex Sarr will return healthy. What this team needs is a bucket-getter, and Peterson is the best three-level scorer in this class.

He has the upside to be a perennial All-NBA guard, and his ability to play off the ball alongside Young makes him an even better fit for Washington. Peterson could be the player who, two years from now, gets Washington to the Eastern Conference finals.

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2. Utah Jazz: AJ Dybantsa, F, BYU

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After the Wizards surprise and take Peterson, the Utah Jazz are a lock to select BYU’s AJ Dybantsa. While they already have a pair of talented stars in the front court — Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. — adding the No. 1 scorer in the nation will complete what can be the most dominant front court in the game. They have that much potential.

Dybantsa is a multi-level scoring threat who is physically gifted and has the potential to play some point forward in Utah. The Cougars’ star can make an immediate impact if coach Will Hardy can figure out how to make it all work up front.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

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There is a strong argument to be made that the Memphis Grizzlies could land the Rookie of the Year favorite with the third overall pick. The son of the former All-Star forward, Cameron Boozer, is arguably the most pro-ready prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class. What Memphis gets with the 6-foot-9 forward is an advanced post player with the court vision and passing of some guards. Boozer’s game will complement Zach Edey nicely, providing Memphis with an outstanding frontcourt with skills that translate to the modern game.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

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There are draft analysts who believe North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson is the most well-rounded and talented player in this year’s event. That’s saying something for such a deep draft class. There is very little he can’t do on offense, which includes playmaking and leading a break.

Wilson is also an outstanding athlete with a great motor and can go get boards on the defensive side of the ball. He also has the upside to cover multiple positions on defense. The Chicago Bulls could get a new-age Scottie Pippen on Tuesday.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

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Not for a second should the Los Angeles Clippers consider which player available with the fifth overall pick would fit best with Darius Garland. The young guard simply is not the caliber of starter that you allow to influence draft-day decisions. Standing at 6-foot-5, Illinois guard Keaton Wagler is far more advanced than you would expect for a 19-year-old.

He offers the size NBA teams want in a modern guard, with a pull-up game and catch-and-shoot skill set that enable him to operate off the ball. If need be, Wagler also has the basketball IQ, vision, and touch to be an effective facilitator on the court. With a great work ethic, there should also be a high floor with him as well.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr. G, Arkansas

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The Brooklyn Nets badly need a game breaker out of the backcourt, and Arkansas freshman Darius Acuff Jr. can do that. In ways, he feels like Jalen Brunson in how he’s able to expertly finish around the basket, or change things up with a reliable mid-range game and floater. He can also make plays off the ball and doesn’t need it in his hands all the time.

Beyond his scoring, he is a legit floor general who has good vision and can control the pace. All things Brooklyn need to become a competitive team again.

7. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr, G, Louisville

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We know there have been persistent 2026 NBA Draft rumors connecting the Sacramento Kings to point guard Darius Acuff Jr. It is also worth noting that his father played in college for Kings general manager Scott Perry. However, look at what is happening around the NBA with small guards who are massive liabilities defensively, like Trae Young.

Sacramento needs to take the modern approach to team building, and that aligns with a franchise built around Mikel Brown Jr. A back injury prevented him from truly showcasing his talent as a freshman, but it is not a long-term concern. What Sacramento gets with the 6-foot-5 guard is an all-around threat who is a dynamic playmaker. Brown’s handles, court vision, and ability to create are everything Sacramento needs. Plus, unlike Acuff, Brown brings effort defensively, and there is the length and athleticism to be effective on that end long-term.

Related: Rankings Sacramento Kings Draft Targets

8. Atlanta Hawks: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

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The Atlanta Hawks will continue the run on guards when they take Houston freshman Kingston Flemings at No. 8. After moving on Trae Young during the season, the Hawks need a strong floor general to lead their young core into the future. Flemings showed that on an elite Cougars squad, but unlike some of the other guards that will go in the top 10, he is also a major difference maker on the defensive side of the ball.

He is smart, athletic, has a good work ethic, and defensive grit. He is a strong fit for the Hawks’ style of play, and his ability to be a threat going to the rim will be a welcome addition.

9. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL)*: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

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TRADE: Oklahoma City Thunder trade 12th, 17th overall pick, 37th overall pick and 2028 MIL 2nd for the 9th overall pick

It feels inevitable that the Oklahoma City Thunder will trade up in the 2026 NBA Draft. Sam Presti has far too many draft picks this summer, and the team’s cap situation limits long-term flexibility. Moving up for Michigan center Aday Mara solves both issues for Oklahoma City. The 7-foot-3 center obviously brings unique length to the table, but he is also remarkably smart, and he is a defensive anchor inside the perimeter. Mara makes Isaiah Hartenstein expendable, allowing the Thunder to have long-term flexibility for future moves while remaining well-positioned to compete for an NBA title every year.

Related: Oklahoma City Thunder Eyeing Big Move in 2026 NBA Draft

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

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Assuming the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo before or after the NBA Draft, they need to find players who can one day help fill that void. Tennessee’s Nate Ament has a lot of fans around the sport because at 6-foot-10, he is very athletic, has strong ball handling, can create his own shot, and is adept at drawing fouls. His upside, if developed properly, is immense.

However, he won’t be a star right away. New head coach Taylor Jenkins will need to mold the clay that is Ament because he still needs to work on his shot and smooth out the rough edges in other parts of his game.

11. Golden State Warriors: Hannes Steinbach, C, Washington

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With Oklahoma City trading up in our 2026 NBA mock draft, the Golden State Warriors have to pivot to another center. Washington Huskies big man Hannes Steinbach might not have Mara’s size, but he is still a phenomenal rebounder at 6-foot-11. The 20-year-old big man also has great hands and above-average athleticism, with offensive skills around the rim that should really benefit Golden State. He might not offer a ton as a rim protector, but we’re also not talking about a complete liability defensively for the Warriors.

12. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC)*: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

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TRADE: Oklahoma City Thunder trade 12th, 17th overall pick, 37th overall pick and 2028 MIL 2nd for the 9th overall pick

Despite moving three spots back in the top 15, the Dallas Mavericks still get one of the players they hoped for in Arizona’s Brayden Burries. Cooper Flagg will have the ball in his hands a lot in the years ahead, so he needs more finishers, and the Wildcats guard can bring that.

Burries is a well-rounded player on offense with a good shot, but his unassuming strength allows him to go strong to the basket. That strength also helps him on the defensive side of the ball, where he can be a difference maker. While he isn’t a great athlete and is a classic shooting guard, he can be a nice piece around Flagg.

13. Miami Heat: Christian Anderson Jr, G, Texas Tech

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We certainly wouldn’t rule out the Miami Heat packaging this pick to pull off a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. For now, we’ll give them the rising prospect who the Milwaukee Bucks might also want. Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson Jr. shot 41.5 percent from the perimeter this past season, averaging 3.3 three-pointers made per game. In addition to his excellent perimeter shooting, he’s a very smart player offensively, and he’s a high-motor player on the defensive end.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Karim Lopez, F, New Zealand Breakers

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If the Warriors and Heat pass on Karim Lopez, the Charlotte Hornets are sure to jump on the New Zealand Breakers star. At 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds, Lopez already has an NBA frame. He is long, can guard multiple positions, has a good motor, and has a high basketball IQ. For a team that needs more help in the front court, Lopez’s versatility and ability to finish at the basket with force will help.

The biggest knocks on the international prospect is the he needs further development in his offensive game. Particularly, his shot creation and shooting consistency.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan

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The Chicago Bulls would have to be happy if Michigan Wolverines big man Yaxel Lendeborg is available at this spot. While he doesn’t necessarily have the size to play center at 6-foot-9, he does offer enticing length with skills that you don’t normally find in a big man. He’s comfortable handling the ball, he has vision as a passer, and he offers versatility as a defender. While his age (24) and personality are some knocks against him, it’s easy to see him finding a meaningful role in Chicago.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Cameron Carr, Swingman, Baylor

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After trading Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane this time last year, the Grizzlies are in a total rebuild. It is unclear if they will keep Ja Morant this offseason. But if they do, adding Baylor’s Cameron Carr to a trio with the two-time All-Star and third overall pick Cameron Boozer could lead to better days in Memphis next season.

Carr is a fantastic athlete who would fit nicely with Boozer and Morant because he is a dangerous scorer on the perimeter. He has also shown rock-solid defensive versatility. While he needs to work on his shot selection and strength, his motor and shooting can further round out the Grizzlies’ new look lineup.

17. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC)*: Morez Johnson Jr, PF/C, Michigan

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Thanks to the trade-down in our 2026 NBA mock draft with Oklahoma City, the Dallas Mavericks get to double-up on players who can immediately help them compete for a playoff spot. While Morez Johnson Jr. is the Wolverines’ third-best big man prospect, his length (7-foot-3 wingspan), NBA frame with quick feet and defensive instincts position him perfectly for meaningful minutes as a rookie. He also checks off a lot of the intangible boxes that matter to Dallas, and we think his overall defensive ability will pair nicely with Cooper Flagg.

18. Charlotte Hornets: Chris Cenac Jr., F, Houston

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With a plethora of options in the backcourt, especially if they bring Coby White back, the Hornets will continue their frontcourt reimagining by using their second pick in Round 1 on Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr. Although the Cougars big man is a bit of a project and will need time to develop, he has very good size at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds. Cenac Jr. can eventually make a big impact on the boards and as a top-notch lob threat for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

19. New York Knicks (via Raptors)*: Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

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TRADE: New York Knicks trade 24th and 31st overall picks for the 19th overall pick

There is a real chance that valuable New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson gets an offer in free agency that they won’t match. The front office must prepare for that eventuality, and trading their two picks in the top 31 to the Toronto Raptors to move up to 19 and take Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance makes sense. He is a fantastic athlete with elite-level rip protection skills, can guard on the perimeter if necessary, can finish around the basket, and is a strong rebounder. Qualities New York would lose if Robinson departs in free agency.

20. San Antonio Spurs: Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

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The one spot in the San Antonio Spurs starting lineup that may be up for grabs at some point next season is at power forward. That’s why we predict they will go after Santa Clara big man Allen Graves.

Graves has a similar skill set to Julian Champaigne as a 3-and-D specialist, but just with more upside. He is a smart defender who shot 41% from three this season and crashes the offensive boards. The forward is exactly the sort of player San Antonio loves to target.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Labaron Philon Jr, G, Alabama

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The NBA Playoffs made it very clear just how badly the Detroit Pistons need additional scoring threats. Perhaps that comes in NBA free agency or via trade, but the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday can offer some immediate relief. Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. isn’t afraid of taking any shot and his confidence is justified, given he shot 40 percent from beyond the arc this past season on 6.2 three-point attempts per game. The 6-foot-4 guard is capable of playing any role Detroit needs, either off-ball or on-ball, but his catch-and-shoot ability and his savviness for getting buckets makes him a nice fit for the Pistons.

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

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The Philadelphia 76ers must start planning for life after Joel Embiid and have more fill-in options in the short-term. That is why North Carolina’s Henri Veesaar feels like a fit for them at 22nd overall. The seven-footer is a good rebounder who also offers rock-solid rim protection.

However, one of his best qualities is that the Tar Heels star can stretch the floor. He shot 42% from three in 2025-26. For a team that will be building around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, he is a good fit for those two guards.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati

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For the Atlanta Hawks, this selection is all about finding someone who can contribute in a meaningful role as quickly as possible. Cincinnati Bearcats power forward Baba Miller is a bit on the older side compared to his peers, at 22 years old, but he really made strides this past season. He has excellent feel as a passer, especially for someone of his size, and he does a nice job finding his spots around the floor. Miller just knows how to play his role, and he does the little things that can get him on the floor quickly as part of the Hawks rotation.

24. Toronto Raptors: Koa Peat, F, Arizona

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TRADE: New York Knicks trade 24th and 31st overall picks for the 19th overall pick

After swapping spots with the Knicks, the Toronto Raptors are likely to use the 24th pick in the NBA Draft on bolstering their front court. The likely target will be Arizona’s Koa Peat. The freshman is a powerhouse and was the glue of a strong Wildcats team this past season.

He is a strong rebounder who also has very good passing vision and can finish around the basket. However, he struggles with his shot, including from the free-throw line, and is an average athlete.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

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The Los Angeles Lakers go BPA here, snagging a player who some view as a top-20 prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft. Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Bennett Stirtz first made a name for himself at DII Northwest Missouri before elevating his game on a bigger stage with the Hawkeyes. He’ll be 23 years old during his rookie season, but Los Angeles would be picking up a 6-foot-4 point guard who is a capable scorer and a good playmaker. There might not be a ton of upside here, but Stirtz could be an excellent backup point guard for Los Angeles.

26. Denver Nuggets: Isaiah Evans, G, Duke

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The Denver Nuggets had the best scoring offense in the NBA last season. One area on the side of the ball where they could use a little more is three-point shooting. That is why they will select Duke’s Isaiah Evans with the 26th overall pick.

Evans is, arguably, this class’s best three-point shooter because he has serious range and a very quick release. He also brings a good motor and sound defensive skills. To make a long-term impact, he will need to improve his strength and offensive versatility.

27. Boston Celtics: Tarris Reed Jr, C, Uconn

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The Boston Celtics had a lot of success a few years ago with Robert Williams, and we think 6-foot-9 center Tarris Reed Jr. could carve out a nice role for himself on the Eastern Conference contender. While he’s a borderline first-round pick, Reed’s strength and post skills should translate very well to the NBA. Reed can be excellent on the glass, and he does move pretty well in short areas for someone with his muscle mass. There have been some NBA comparisons to Reed and, used correctly, that caliber of player still offers plenty of value to a contender.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

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The Minnesota Timberwolves want to pair Anthony Edwards with another impact player in the backcourt and have been linked to trades to do that. However, they could also address that need in the draft, and Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas feels like a good option.

Thomas is in the mold of Lou Williams or Jamal Crawford in being a bucket machine. He is such a skilled scorer that defenses won’t be able to focus their defense on just Edwards. However, if his strength and decision-making issues persist in the pros, he can still emerge as a top-shelf sixth man in the league.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Ebuka Okorie, PG, Stanford

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For the Cleveland Cavaliers, this is effectively taking a shot on a falling prospect who could wind up going much higher on draft night. Stanford point guard Ebuka Okorie made a name for himself as a freshman, elevating himself from a relative unknown into a virtual certainty to be picked in Round 1. He’s absolutely undersized (6-foot-1) for a modern NBA point guard, but he’s explosive off the dribble, and that shows off not only in his ability to drive to the paint and draw fouls but also in how he can push the tempo.

30. Dallas Mavericks: Sergio de Larrea, G, Spain

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With the final pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, and the third for Dallas, we predict the Mavericks will look internationally and select Spain’s Sergio de Larrea. He is a classic European point guard with strong playmaking skills, a consistent shot, and old-school basketball smarts.

De Larrea is a smart player who can be an impact player off the bench for many years, just like JJ Barea. However, he lacks special or even above-average athleticism like the former Mavs star.