The Oklahoma City Thunder fell short in their repeat bid, losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Still boasting one of the deepest pools of draft capital in the NBA, a big move could be coming.

In his latest 2026 NBA mock draft, ESPN‘s Jeremy Woo reported that the THunder “have been active in exploring various trade options” in the upcoming NBA Draft. Among them, moving up into the top-10 to land a coveted player.

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Specifically, Woo mentions that the Thunder are very interest in Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara. He’s been one of the biggest risers in the weeks leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, with Woo noting that he could go as high as eighth overall.

Aday Mara stats (2025-26): 12.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG< 2.4 APG, 2.6 BPG

“Rival teams say the Thunder have been active in exploring various trade options, including moving up in the lottery. Most expect them to find a way to consolidate, as they work to improve a crowded roster, also holding the No. 17 pick, movable future assets, and quality depth to help facilitate deals.” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo on 2026 NBA Draft buzz surrounding the Oklahoma City Thunder

Mara, a 7-foot-4 center, would obviously provide Oklahoma City with more depth in the front court. If the Thunder were able to land him, it could make Isaiah Hartenstein expendable. It could allow the club to either decline his $28.5 million option for next season or move him to a team in need of an interior defender.

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One potential trade-up option that has been suggested in the past is the Sacramento Kings, who hold the seventh overall pick. However, the Kings’ front office seems focused on staying put and taking the top point guard on the board.

Even if Sacramento isn’t a viable trade partner, Oklahoma City could either target a deal with the Atlanta Hawks (eighth overall pick) or the Dallas Mavericks (ninth overall pick). Doing so would position them ahead of the Golden State Warriors, who Woo has taking Mara with the 11th overall pick in his mock draft.

Given the war chest of Thunder draft picks—the 12th and 17th overall selections with multiple firsts in 2027—a trade on draft night feels inevitable. Ultimately, we would expect Sam Presti to move up into the top 10 for one of his coveted targets.