NBA trade market greatly impacting Chicago Bulls’ rebuilding attempt

While the Chicago Bulls’ front office may not be proud to admit it, the organization is going through a full rebuild after missing the playoffs each of the past two years. Even when the Bulls did reach the postseason in 2022 under coach Billy Donovan, they only appeared in the first round of the playoffs. So, after missing the playoffs in six of the past seven years, it’s time to embrace a roster teardown in the Windy City.

We’ve already seen DeMar DeRozan sent to the Sacramento Kings via sign-and-trade, but the Bulls still have two more aging All-Stars on the roster. Yet, despite Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine being two-time All-Stars, they haven’t lived up to their star status for the past two seasons.

In a perfect world, the Bulls would be able to trade both LaVine, 29, and Vucevic, 33, while prioritizing getting their younger players minutes. However, it doesn’t sound like anyone in the NBA is interested in trading for the two scorers.

“The growing concerns, however, are that possible destinations for LaVine seemingly have dried up and that there is still no market for Vucevic at age 33 and $41 million-plus guaranteed over the next two seasons.” Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun TImes

It’s not that teams don’t believe Vucevic and LaVine can’t play. They’ve proven they certainly can.

While both are proficient scorers, the biggest issue appears to be their contracts. It likely also doesn’t help that LaVine only played 25 games last season due to a right foot injury.

Zach LaVine contract: $43M cap hit in 2024, $45.9M in 2025, $48.9M player option in 2026

$43M cap hit in 2024, $45.9M in 2025, $48.9M player option in 2026 Nikola Vucevic contract: $20M cap hit in 2024, $21.4M cap hit in 2025

Teams are always eager to add star talent, but the NBA trade market is showing that it still has to be for the right price.

