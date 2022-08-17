NBA tips off 2022-23 season with Celtics vs. 76ers

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NBA season begins Oct. 18 with two games, including the host Golden State Warriors receiving their championship rings ahead of their opener against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco.

The game is a repeat of opening night in 2021. The Warriors beat the Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles.

The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the season, the league’s 77th. The NBA released its full schedule on Wednesday.

The regular season will conclude April 9, 2023. The Play-In Tournament will begin two days later and conclude on April 14. The playoffs tip off on April 15. Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals is scheduled to be played on June 1.

The Christmas Day slate will consist of five games, beginning with the 76ers taking on the New York Knicks. The day’s other four games are:

Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks at Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies (Christmas debut) at Warriors

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

The league also implemented a new twist it’s calling Rivals Week to take place the week of Jan. 23. Rivals Week will feature 11 nationally televised games over five days through Jan. 28.

Three games will stamp an end to Rivals Week on Jan. 28:

Lakers at Celtics

Nuggets at 76ers

Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

As previously announced, the league will not play games on Election Day, Nov. 8. All 30 teams will be in action the previous day, Nov. 7.

There will be two global games. The Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs meet on Dec. 17 in Mexico City and the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons square off on Jan. 19 in Paris.

The league also noted its travel reduction in scheduling. Miles traveled per team is at historic lows, per the league. Total miles traveled will decrease by 50,000+ from the 2021-22 season.

