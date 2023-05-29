NBA’s referee assignment indicates Boston Celtics have advantage over Miami Heat in Game 7

Whether you like it or not, we live in a world full of conspiracies. You can never make everyone happy. There’s always going to be a ‘loser’ in any given situation. The NBA is not averse to these basic facts.

All eyes are on Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, set to take place at the historic TD Garden later tonight. Ticket prices just to get in have reached ridiculous rates.

But it doesn’t matter whether you plan to try and attend the game in person, go to a nearby establishment, or watch the game from the comfort of your home. The outcome will still be the same.

Unless you’re an NBA referee, who directly has a large impact on the outcome of each individual contest, from the start of the regular season to the end of the NBA Finals. Of course, each ref is individually graded on their performance throughout the year, which helps the Association determine which officials earn the right to work through the postseason too.

The NBA never wants its referees to be a large talking point, at any point of the game, before, during, or after. But the reality is much different, especially when the chance to reach the NBA Finals is on the line.

Fans are already forming expectations for tonight’s series-deciding Game 7, especially now that the NBA has revealed its choices for who will be reffing the highly-anticipated contest.

Tony Brothers and Scott Foster will both be on the referee crew for tonight. Which if you’re rooting for a Miami win, their inclusion may not be a good omen.

Miami Heat’s regular season record in games reffed by Brothers and Foster: 0-10

0-10 Boston Celtics’ regular season record under the same scenario: 7-2

As mentioned, it’s a conspiracy. Some put zero weight behind who’s behind the whistle, while others believe it makes a major impact. We’re not here to settle the debate either way. You be the judge. But here’s another graphic that may have Miami fans feeling uneasy heading into tonight’s matchup.

Clearly, the odds side with the Celtics who will already have the advantage of playing at home in front of a raucous crowd at the Garden. Then again, no team in NBA history has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series. Boston’s looking to become the first. If they pull it off, naturally, the community will already have an excuse built in.

