Game 7 of Miami Heat-Boston Celtics at TD Garden features jaw-dropping ticket prices

Despite fans getting a chance to witness 41 regular season games and ten more playoff matchups at the TD Garden, the Boston Celtics’ faithful hasn’t lost their enthusiasm heading into Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After rattling off three consecutive wins against the Miami Heat, becoming just one of four teams to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in a playoff series, ticket prices for Game 7 have reached astronomical heights.

According to Ticketmaster, the least expensive ticket available for Game 7 on Monday at the TD Garden starts at $776. That ticket? Section 306, Row 13 in the upper deck. Not exactly a great vantage point, but if a fan wants to have a chance at witnessing the Celtics try and become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit, they’ll pay the price of admission.

Keep in mind, this is for a single ticket, not a pair. One could buy a new television for that same cost. But they’d never be able to say, “I was there.”

Then again, if the Celtics don’t become the first team in NBA history to win Game 7 after losing their first three games of the series, that experience at TD Garden could quickly turn sour. Either way, you can’t beat live sports. Expect TD Garden to be a very lively atmosphere on Monday night with both teams facing elimination, or the chance to advance to the NBA Finals.

