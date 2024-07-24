NBA insider hypes new Lauri Markkanen trade landing spot

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Utah Jazz remain reluctant to part with their All-Star franchise cornerstone, the Lauri Markkanen trade rumors never seem to disappear. At this point, there’s no denying that the 27-year-old is on the trade block, but just how available is he?

The Jazz no doubt hold a high asking price in return for any Markkanen trade, and it’s hard to imagine those discussions aren’t heavily based on acquiring valuable draft picks and/or even younger talent in exchange. If that’s the price to negotiate, then there may only be one team capable of pulling off such a sizable summer blockbuster.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, there’s only one team in the league who can present an “incredible offer that Utah couldn’t refuse.”

Could Oklahoma City Thunder trade for Lauri Markkanen?

“Only one team in the league has the ability to offer said trade package right now, and that team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. As crazy as it may sound, the Thunder are positioned to add a star player this offseason, immediately impacting their chances to reclaim the 1-seed in the Western Conference and possibly making a realistic push towards the 2025 NBA Finals. There is a growing belief around the league that the Thunder will be in play for a major trade over the next several months, so is it hard to believe that they could pursue Markkanen?”- Brett Siegel on Oklahoma City Thunder/Lauri Markkanen trade

According to Siegel, the Jazz have already rejected an offer from the Warriors based around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks. Though, we don’t know what type of pick protections were attached to those draft selections. Reports suggest the Warriors aren’t willing to include potential future star Brandin Podziemski in a deal for Markkanen.

The Thunder already have four first-round picks in 2025, including Utah’s selection (top-10 protected). This would seemingly put them on the fast track to completing any deal for Markkanen, especially since it would likely only make Utah worse next season, increasing their chances of landing a high lottery pick.

Oklahoma City is also projected to have three more first-round picks over the following two drafts in 2026 and ’27. Packaging any combination of their future draft picks, plus a young player or two with potential, just might be enough to entice Utah more than any other NBA team.

