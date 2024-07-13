NBA insider reveals dealbreaker in Golden State Warriors’ Lauri Markkanen trade

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple rumors suggest the Utah Jazz are taking trade offers on Lauri Markkanen. One of the teams linked to the 27-year-old All-Star includes the Golden State Warriors.

Of course, any trade for the best player on the Utah Jazz likely won’t be inexpensive. Utah has to receive an offer too good to refuse for their franchise player, as there’s no urgency to trade him. On the other hand, maybe there is.

Markkanen is entering the final year of his contract, where he’s set to earn $18 million this season. The Jazz have won just 37 and 31 games across the past two seasons, showing they’re not quite ready to emerge as one of the top contenders in a tough Western Conference. Committing to Markkanen in the form of an expensive, likely max-level contract extension may not be in the cards for a young team that may be at least a year or two away from competing.

Thus, trading Markkanen now may make a lot of sense. Yet, other reports have suggested that the Jazz may actually receive stronger offers for the 7-foot power forward once Markkanen signs an extension when he’s eligible on Aug. 6. That makes sense too, but if a team is confident enough in their ability to lock Markkanen in for several years, nothing should prevent a trade right now either.

However, there may be one aspect preventing the Warriors from landing the sharpshooter.

Brandin Podziemski may be Golden State Warriors’ roadblock to landing Lauri Markkanen

According to ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon, any Golden State Warriors trade for Lauri Markkanen would likely have to involve last year’s rookie standout Brandin Podziemski.

“With educated speculation, I do think that if Podziemski is not in the deal, there wouldn’t be a deal,” – Tim MacMahon. “So Podziemski and 3-4 Warriors 1st round picks and swaps unprotected, betting against the Warriors going forward with Steph aging and Markkanen as the guy, and Draymond aging as well,” – Zach Lowe. Tim MacMahon and Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post

The smooth-shooting lefty enjoyed a strong rookie season at just 20 years old, appearing far more ready than most 19th-overall picks are when they arrive in the NBA. By the end of the season, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a hard time keeping Podziemski off the floor. He ended up averaging 26.6 MPG, which included starting 28 games as a rookie.

Podziemski finished fifth in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting in a very top-heavy class, led by Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, both top-two picks. Yet, after seeing the jolt of energy the 6-foot-5 shooting guard provided, it’s not hard to see why both the Warriors and now the Jazz place a lot of value in the bouncy scorer.

