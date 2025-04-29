NASCAR TV ratings from Talladega race weekend

Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway drew 4.041 million viewers on FOX, according to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal. That represents a six percent decrease in viewership from the same race last season.

On the other hand, the Xfinity Series race on Saturday drew 1.260 overall viewers on the CW Network.

It notes that audience is up 20 percent from the weekend before at Rockingham Speedway and also the first time since 2017 that the first 11 races of the season have drew over a million viewers.

For that race, viewership peaked at 1,623,000 total viewers from 6:15-6:30 p.m.