Trackhouse Racing has received a warning from NASCAR for an unusual cool-down lap at Getaway during the Enjoy Illinois 300. After the checkered flag, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen drove their cars into the infield grass, instead of staying on the racetrack.

Officials took notice and wondered if it could have affected the car’s race inspection.

Under the NASCAR Cup Series rulebook Section 6.4.2.1.B all cars are impounded as soon as the checkered flag is displayed. During this time no adjustments or changes can be made until the cars get to inspection. Even small things like driving off the track and picking up grass or debris can affect a car’s weight and compromise the inspection process.

NASCAR Threatens Possible Future Penalties for Teams After Trackhouse Incident

On the “Hauler Talk” podcast, Communications Managing Director Mike Forde addressed the issue and gave the team a stern warning.

“We did not care for it, not one bit. We’re going to just remind teams that this is something where we actually have a rule. I think we’re going to give (Trackhouse) a little bit of a warning.”

“Whether that is going to be an in-race penalty or a DQ, that is going to be determined after the event. It depends on how blatant the violation was. I don’t think we’re going to outline exactly what the repercussions would be because we’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis,” Forde said (NASCAR.com).

Managing Director Brad Moran said NASCAR will meet with Trackhouse Racing’s leadership and crew chiefs to make sure they understand the rules.

The sanctioning body’s concern is with post-race inspections where minimum weight and technical compliance are key. Collecting grass or debris before inspection could be perceived as an advantage, or at least it looks like it.

This time, NASCAR only issued a warning at Gateway. But they made it clear that if it happens again there would be penalties or disqualifications.