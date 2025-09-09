Denny Hamlin is turning ready to turn 45 on November 18th the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran is still proving he’s one of the best in NASCAR. With 59 career Cup Series wins he’s one win away from 60 and the emotional countdown to the end of his driving career.

Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway he got his 5th win of the 2025 season, more than any other driver so far. He locked himself into the Round of 12 in the Cup Series Playoffs and proved he’s still one of the top dogs in the sport.

Next up is Bristol Motor Speedway where Hamlin has 4 wins. With history on the line he didn’t mince words:

“I’d love to get 60 at Bristol — that would be awesome.” (NASCAR.com)

A win there would tie Hamlin with Kevin Harvick for 10th on the all-time wins list.

Denny Hamlin Focused on Ending Career at the Top

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

But even as he’s piling up wins, Hamlin is just as focused on when, and how, he’ll get out. During the press conference after his Gateway win, he was blunt about what he won’t do:

“There’s just got to be a means to an end. I’m just not going to leave the sport on my deathbed… just leaking oil, just running in the back of the pack… I have way too much pride for that. I’m way too cocky for that.”

Hamlin said he wants to retire while he’s still competitive, not after his performance has slipped: “There’s just no way. I want to be able to win my last race, and to do that, I’m gonna have to retire when I’m racing like this.”

His contract with Joe Gibbs Racing goes through 2027 but he said the decision could come sooner if he feels like it behind the wheel.

“Just knowing that I put a timeline on the end. That to me has been the number one factor. I talked to Harvick the other day. I was just like, I knew exactly how many races were left. The countdown has begun…” (Speedwaydigest)

Earlier this summer Denny Hamlin signed a multi-year extension with JGR to secure his future and the team’s. But even with that security, his focus is on making sure his career ends on his terms.

For fans, the big question remains: can Hamlin win the Cup Series championship before he hangs up his helmet? Whatever the answer, he’s made one thing clear, he won’t stick around long enough to fade away.