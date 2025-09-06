The NASCAR schedule this weekend takes us to Gateway for the Enjoy Illinois 300 in the second race of the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16. Following NASCAR qualifying results today, we’re providing the Enjoy 300 Illinois starting grid and how drivers performed in qualifying.

We’ll start with the NASCAR starting lineup for Gateway, including Cup Series qualifying times from Saturday, followed by the Enjoy Illinois 300 starting grid.

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Tomorrow: Enjoy Illinois 300

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Of note, we’ve highlighted playoff drivers by marking them with **.

Denny Hamlin** — 32.330 seconds Kyle Larson** — 32.351 seconds Chase Briscoe** — 32.397 seconds Ross Chastain** — 32.408 seconds Ryan Blaney** — 32.432 seconds William Byron** — 32.467 seconds Tyler Reddick** — 32.501 seconds Christopher Bell** — 32.512 seconds Austin Cindric** — 32.571 seconds Zane Smith — 32.674 seconds Chris Buescher — 32.689 seconds Josh Berry** — 32.698 seconds Joey Logano** — 32.719 seconds Bubba Wallace** 32.739 seconds Austin Dillon** — 32.757 seconds Erik Jones — 32.760 seconds AJ Allmendinger — 32.764 seconds Shane van Gisbergen** — 32.765 seconds Chase Elliott** — 32.799 seconds John H. Nemechek — 32.852 seconds Ty Gibbs — 32.889 seconds Kyle Busch — 32.952 seconds Brad Keselowski — 32.957 seconds Noah Gragson — 32.993 seconds Alex Bowman** –– 33.005 seconds Daniel Suarez — 33.038 seconds Carson Hocevar — 33.133 seconds Michael McDowell – 33.197 seconds Cole Custer — 33.201 seconds Todd Gilliland — 33.230 seconds Justin Haley — 33.252 seconds Ryan Preece — 33.282 seconds Riley Herbst — 33.417 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 33.538 seconds Ty Dillon — 33.635 seconds Cody Ware — 33.650 seconds

NASCAR Starting Grid for Gateway

Who is on the pole for NASCAR race tomorrow?

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Gateway. The NASCAR starting grid for Sunday has Hamlin, Kyle Larson in Row 1, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain in Row 2, Ryan Blaney and William Byron in Row 3, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell in Row 4 and Austin Cindric and Zane Smith in Row 5.