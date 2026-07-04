The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for the first time since 2019. Following practice on Friday, the field of 38 Cup Series drivers hit the track for qualifying on Saturday to determine the eero 400 starting grid.
Let’s take you right into the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Chicagoland following Cup Series qualifying results today. Further below you can find the eero 400 starting grid.
Related: Latest Buzz on NASCAR’s Long-Term Plans for Chicagoland
Note: Michael McDowell did not qualify after the No. 71 car failed qualifying three times on Saturday. He will serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the eero 400.
eero 400 Starting Lineup
Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Cup Series race on Sunday.
|Position
|Driver
|Lap Time
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|30.296
|2
|Kyle Larson
|30.297
|3
|Chris Buescher
|30.311
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|30.322
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|30.323
|6
|Christopher Bell
|30.398
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|30.399
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|30.420
|9
|Chase Elliott
|30.424
|10
|William Byron
|30.472
|11
|AJ Allmendinger
|30.481
|12
|Alex Bowman
|30.502
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|30.523
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|30.528
|15
|Carson Hocevar
|30.531
|16
|Zane Smith
|30.552
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|30.564
|18
|Riley Herbst
|30.576
|19
|Ross Chastain
|30.580
|20
|Ryan Preece
|30.629
|21
|Connor Zilisch
|30.632
|22
|Erik Jones
|30.683
|23
|Austin Cindric
|30.706
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|30.770
|25
|Austin Dillon
|30.779
|26
|Daniel Suárez
|30.795
|27
|Ty Dillon
|30.813
|28
|Corey Heim
|30.827
|29
|Todd Gilliland
|30.911
|30
|Shane van Gisbergen
|30.961
|31
|Joey Logano
|30.996
|32
|Noah Gragson
|31.021
|33
|Cole Custer
|31.074
|34
|Josh Berry
|31.155
|35
|Austin Hill
|31.171
|36
|JJ Yeley
|31.969
|37
|Michael McDowell
|DNQ
|38
|Cody Ware
|DNF
NASCAR Starting Grid: Chicagoland Speedway
Here is the eero 400 starting grid following Cup Series qualifying results today.
|Row #
|Inside Lane
|Outside Lane
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Kyle Larson
|2
|Chris Buescher
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|Christopher Bell
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|Bubba Wallace
|5
|Chase Elliott
|William Byron
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|Alex Bowman
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|Ryan Blaney
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|Zane Smith
|9
|John H. Nemechek
|Riley Herbst
|10
|Ross Chastain
|Ryan Preece
|11
|Connor Zilisch
|Erik Jones
|12
|Austin Cindric
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|13
|Austin Dillon
|Daniel Suárez
|14
|Ty Dillon
|Corey Heim
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|16
|Joey Logano
|Noah Gragson
|17
|Cole Custer
|Josh Berry
|18
|Austin Hill
|JJ Yeley
|19
|Michael McDowell
|Cody Ware
Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?
Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow, finishing just ahead of Kyle Larson at Chicagoland Speedway in Cup Series qualifying.