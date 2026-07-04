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The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for the first time since 2019. Following practice on Friday, the field of 38 Cup Series drivers hit the track for qualifying on Saturday to determine the eero 400 starting grid.

Let’s take you right into the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Chicagoland following Cup Series qualifying results today. Further below you can find the eero 400 starting grid.

Related: Latest Buzz on NASCAR’s Long-Term Plans for Chicagoland

Note: Michael McDowell did not qualify after the No. 71 car failed qualifying three times on Saturday. He will serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the eero 400.


eero 400 Starting Lineup

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Cup Series race on Sunday.

PositionDriverLap Time
1Denny Hamlin30.296
2Kyle Larson30.297
3Chris Buescher30.311
4Brad Keselowski30.322
5Ty Gibbs30.323
6Christopher Bell30.398
7Chase Briscoe30.399
8Bubba Wallace30.420
9Chase Elliott30.424
10William Byron30.472
11AJ Allmendinger30.481
12Alex Bowman30.502
13Tyler Reddick30.523
14Ryan Blaney30.528
15Carson Hocevar30.531
16Zane Smith30.552
17John H. Nemechek30.564
18Riley Herbst30.576
19Ross Chastain30.580
20Ryan Preece30.629
21Connor Zilisch30.632
22Erik Jones30.683
23Austin Cindric30.706
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr30.770
25Austin Dillon30.779
26Daniel Suárez30.795
27Ty Dillon30.813
28Corey Heim30.827
29Todd Gilliland30.911
30Shane van Gisbergen30.961
31Joey Logano30.996
32Noah Gragson31.021
33Cole Custer31.074
34Josh Berry31.155
35Austin Hill31.171
36JJ Yeley31.969
37Michael McDowellDNQ
38Cody WareDNF

NASCAR Starting Grid: Chicagoland Speedway

Here is the eero 400 starting grid following Cup Series qualifying results today.

Row #Inside LaneOutside Lane
1Denny HamlinKyle Larson
2Chris BuescherBrad Keselowski
3Ty GibbsChristopher Bell
4Chase BriscoeBubba Wallace
5Chase ElliottWilliam Byron
6AJ AllmendingerAlex Bowman
7Tyler ReddickRyan Blaney
8Carson HocevarZane Smith
9John H. NemechekRiley Herbst
10Ross ChastainRyan Preece
11Connor ZilischErik Jones
12Austin CindricRicky Stenhouse Jr
13Austin DillonDaniel Suárez
14Ty DillonCorey Heim
15Todd GillilandShane Van Gisbergen
16Joey LoganoNoah Gragson
17Cole CusterJosh Berry
18Austin HillJJ Yeley
19Michael McDowellCody Ware

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow, finishing just ahead of Kyle Larson at Chicagoland Speedway in Cup Series qualifying.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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