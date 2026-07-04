The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for the first time since 2019. Following practice on Friday, the field of 38 Cup Series drivers hit the track for qualifying on Saturday to determine the eero 400 starting grid.

Let’s take you right into the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Chicagoland following Cup Series qualifying results today. Further below you can find the eero 400 starting grid.

Go Ad-Free

Related: Latest Buzz on NASCAR’s Long-Term Plans for Chicagoland

Note: Michael McDowell did not qualify after the No. 71 car failed qualifying three times on Saturday. He will serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the eero 400.

Go Ad-Free

eero 400 Starting Lineup

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Cup Series race on Sunday.

Position Driver Lap Time 1 Denny Hamlin 30.296 2 Kyle Larson 30.297 3 Chris Buescher 30.311 4 Brad Keselowski 30.322 5 Ty Gibbs 30.323 6 Christopher Bell 30.398 7 Chase Briscoe 30.399 8 Bubba Wallace 30.420 9 Chase Elliott 30.424 10 William Byron 30.472 11 AJ Allmendinger 30.481 12 Alex Bowman 30.502 13 Tyler Reddick 30.523 14 Ryan Blaney 30.528 15 Carson Hocevar 30.531 16 Zane Smith 30.552 17 John H. Nemechek 30.564 18 Riley Herbst 30.576 19 Ross Chastain 30.580 20 Ryan Preece 30.629 21 Connor Zilisch 30.632 22 Erik Jones 30.683 23 Austin Cindric 30.706 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 30.770 25 Austin Dillon 30.779 26 Daniel Suárez 30.795 27 Ty Dillon 30.813 28 Corey Heim 30.827 29 Todd Gilliland 30.911 30 Shane van Gisbergen 30.961 31 Joey Logano 30.996 32 Noah Gragson 31.021 33 Cole Custer 31.074 34 Josh Berry 31.155 35 Austin Hill 31.171 36 JJ Yeley 31.969 37 Michael McDowell DNQ 38 Cody Ware DNF

NASCAR Starting Grid: Chicagoland Speedway

Here is the eero 400 starting grid following Cup Series qualifying results today.

Row # Inside Lane Outside Lane 1 Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson 2 Chris Buescher Brad Keselowski 3 Ty Gibbs Christopher Bell 4 Chase Briscoe Bubba Wallace 5 Chase Elliott William Byron 6 AJ Allmendinger Alex Bowman 7 Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney 8 Carson Hocevar Zane Smith 9 John H. Nemechek Riley Herbst 10 Ross Chastain Ryan Preece 11 Connor Zilisch Erik Jones 12 Austin Cindric Ricky Stenhouse Jr 13 Austin Dillon Daniel Suárez 14 Ty Dillon Corey Heim 15 Todd Gilliland Shane Van Gisbergen 16 Joey Logano Noah Gragson 17 Cole Custer Josh Berry 18 Austin Hill JJ Yeley 19 Michael McDowell Cody Ware

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow, finishing just ahead of Kyle Larson at Chicagoland Speedway in Cup Series qualifying.