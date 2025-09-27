The NASCAR playoff schedule this weekend takes us to Kansas Speedway, with the Hollywood Casino 400 delivering the second race in the Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs. With four drivers below the cutline with two races to go before the Round of 8, the NASCAR starting lineup for Kansas will determine who advances to the third round.

Let’s take you right into the NASCAR starting lineup for Kansas. We’ve also included the NASCAR qualifying results times for each off the drivers in the field in Sunday’s race. Further below, you can find the Hollywood Casino 400 starting grid.

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Kansas: Hollywood Casino 400

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. As always, playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Chase Briscoe** — 29.987 seconds Denny Hamlin** — 30.088 seconds Kyle Larson** — 30.101 seconds Chase Elliott** — 30.157 seconds Christopher Bell** — 30.165 seconds Carson Hocevar — 30.228 seconds Bubba Wallace** — 30.274 seconds Ty Gibbs – 30.289 seconds Ross Chastain** — 30.292 seconds Erik Jones — 30.314 seconds William Byron** — 30.326 seconds Tyler Reddick** — 30.328 seconds Josh Berry — 30.335 seconds Noah Gragson — 30.390 seconds Chris Buescher — 30.391 seconds Austin Dillon — 30.419 seconds Alex Bowman — 30.422 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr — 30.434 seconds Ryan Preece – 30.438 seconds AJ Allmendinger — 30.452 seconds Michael McDowell — 30.491 seconds Justin Haley – 30.498 seconds Todd Gilliland — 30.504 seconds Shane van Gisbergen — 30.528 seconds John H. Nemechek – 30.566 seconds Austin Cindric** — 30.589 seconds Cole Custer — 30.592 seconds Zane Smith — 30.631 seconds Kyle Busch — 30.667 seconds Daniel Suarez – 30.727 seconds Brad Keselowski —30.728 seconds Ty Dillon — 30.836 seconds Riley Herbst — 30.758 seconds Cody Ware – 31.113 seconds Joey Logano** — 31.538 seconds JJ Yeley – 32.280 seconds Ryan Blaney — DNQ (Going to Backup Car)

NASCAR Starting Grid for Sunday: Kansas Speedway

Below is the full Hollywood Casino 400 starting grid for the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Chase Briscoe**, Denny Hamlin** Row 2: Kyle Larson**, Chase Elliott**

Christopher Bell**, Carson Hocevar Row 4: Bubba Wallace**, Ty Gibbs

Ross Chastain**, Erik Jones Row 6: William Byron**, Tyler Reddick**

Josh Berry, Noah Gragson Row 8: Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon

Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr Row 10: Ryan Preece, AJ Allmendinger

Michael McDowell, Justin Haley Row 12: Todd Gilliland, Shane van Gisbergen

John H. Nemechek, Austin Cindric** Row 14: Cole Custer, Zane Smith

Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez Row 16: Brad Keselowski, Riley Herbst

Ty Dillon, Cody Ware Row 18: Joey Logano**, JJ Yeley

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Kansas. The front of the NASCAR starting grid tomorrow has Briscoe and Denny Hamlin in Row 1, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott in Row 2 and Christopher Bell and Carson Hocevar in Row 3.