The final regular-season race on the 2025 NASCAR schedule in the Cup Series is on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. There are two playoff spots up for grabs, with one winner potentially coming from Saturday’s Cup Series race. It makes positioning on the NASCAR starting lineup for Daytona critical.

Following Cup Series qualifying results on Friday evening, here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Saturday, along with the NASCAR starting grid for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Related: NASCAR Standings before Daytona

Note: NASCAR practice and qualifying on Friday at Daytona was canceled due to weather. As a result, the NASCAR starting lineup for Saturday was determined by the qualifying order based on metric score.

NASCAR starting lineup for Daytona: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here is the starting lineup for Saturday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ryan Blaney Alex Bowman Kyle Larson Joey Logano Austin Cindric Denny Hamlin Austin Dillon William Byron Chase Briscoe Brad Keselowski Josh Berry Daniel Suarez Zane Smith Kyle Busch Christopher Bell Carson Hocevar Shane van Gisbergen Ty GIbbs Ross Chastain Michael McDowell AJ Allmendinger Bubba Wallace Ty Dillon Chris Buescher Ricky Stenhouse Jr Erik Jones Tyler Reddick Todd Gillililand Cole Custer Chase Elliott Ryan Preece Noah Gragson Riley Herbst John Hunter Nemechek Cody Ware Austin Hill Justin Haley BJ McLeod Casey Mears Joey Gase

Also Read: Why 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports are Suing NASCAR

NASCAR starting grid for Saturday: Daytona International Speedway

Row 1: Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman

Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman Row 2: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano

Kyle Larson, Joey Logano Row 3: Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin

Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin Row 4: Austin Dillon, William Byron

Austin Dillon, William Byron Row 5: Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski

Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski Row 6: Josh Berry, Daniel Suarez

Josh Berry, Daniel Suarez Row 7: Zane Smith, Kyle Busch

Zane Smith, Kyle Busch Row 8: Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar

Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar Row 9: Shane van Gisbergen, Ty Gibbs

Shane van Gisbergen, Ty Gibbs Row 10: Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell

Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell Row 11: AJ Allmendinger, Bubba Wallace

AJ Allmendinger, Bubba Wallace Row 12: Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher

Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher Row 13: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Erik Jones

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Erik Jones Row 14: Tyler Reddick, Todd Gilliland

Tyler Reddick, Todd Gilliland Row 15: Cole Custer, Chase Elliott

Cole Custer, Chase Elliott Row 16: Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson

Ryan Preece, Noah Gragson Row 17: Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek

Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek Row 18: Cody Ware, Austin Hill

Cody Ware, Austin Hill Row 19: Justin Haley, BJ McLeod

Justin Haley, BJ McLeod Row 20: Casey Mears, Joey Gase

Also Read: NASCAR Considering Major Rule Change that Cup Drivers Want

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Saturday at Daytona. Following Blaney in the NASCAR starting grid are Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric and Denny Hamlin in the first three rows of the grid.