NASCAR starting lineup at Texas features new track record

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 22-year-old will be the youngest driver to do so in 45 races held at the 1.5-mile in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s his first pole at the highest level in 56 starts.

Hocevar will be joined on the front row by William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports, who scored his seventh top-10 start of 2025 and his fifth in 11 races at Texas. Austin Cindric of Team Penske, fresh off his Talladega win, Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Michael McDowell of Spire will join in the starting top-5.

The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting lineup