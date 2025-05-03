NASCAR starting lineup at Texas features new track record

Updated:
NASCAR: Jack Link's 500 - Qualifying
Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 22-year-old will be the youngest driver to do so in 45 races held at the 1.5-mile in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s his first pole at the highest level in 56 starts.

Hocevar will be joined on the front row by William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports, who scored his seventh top-10 start of 2025 and his fifth in 11 races at Texas. Austin Cindric of Team Penske, fresh off his Talladega win, Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Michael McDowell of Spire will join in the starting top-5.

The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Starting lineup

PosNoDriverTime
177Carson Hocevar28.175
224William Byron28.189
32Austin Cindric28.195
45Kyle Larson28.210
571Michael McDowell28.223
654Ty Gibbs28.229
721Josh Berry28.233
811Denny Hamlin28.248
923Bubba Wallace28.249
1016AJ Allmendinger28.276
1148Alex Bowman28.284
1217Chris Buescher28.309
1338Zane Smith28.325
1443Erik Jones28.334
157Justin Haley28.337
1620Christopher Bell28.356
1745Tyler Reddick28.363
184Noah Gragson28.368
193Austin Dillon28.381
2041Cole Custer28.438
2135Riley Herbst28.447
2219Chase Briscoe28.449
2310Ty Dillon28.475
2412Ryan Blaney28.512
2599Daniel Suarez28.532
268Kyle Busch28.541
2722Joey Logano28.545
2842John Hunter Nemechek28.554
299Chase Elliott28.588
306Brad Keselowski28.636
311Ross Chastain28.658
3234Todd Gilliland28.659
3360Ryan Preece28.696
3447Ricky Stenhouse Jr.28.704
3562Jesse Love28.935
3651Cody Ware28.942
3788Shane Van Gisbergen29.193
3866Chad Finchum29.833
