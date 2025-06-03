NASCAR Rumor: Huge YouTuber Could Join New Factory-Backed Team

Youtube star Cleetus McFarland might be headed to the NASCAR Truck Series.

According to Sports Business Journal, the YouTuber-turned-ARCA driver is being considered for a new team backed by Ram Trucks if the Stellantis-owned brand moves forward with its long-rumored return to NASCAR.

The report cites multiple sources and a document that lists McFarland (real name Garrett Mitchell) as a possible driver and brand ambassador for the project. It’s not clear how far along the plans are or if he’d race full-time but his name being mentioned means he’s at least in the conversation.

Cleetus McFarland has had a good start in ARCA this year with Rette Jones Racing, 3 starts and 2 Top-10s. But what really sets him apart is his following. His YouTube channel has over 4 million subscribers and his reach across all platforms is over 7 million. NASCAR has taken notice. They have been streaming his in-car camera feeds during races and featuring him as one of the sports newest faces.

YouTube star and ARCA driver Cleetus McFarland could get involved with the prospective new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team from Stellantis’ @RamTrucks brand should the automaker complete talks to enter the sport. https://t.co/LixlpYMFDS — Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 1, 2025

That kind of visibility would be a big plus for any team. Especially one trying to make noise right out of the gate. Stellantis which has been absent from NASCAR since Dodge left in 2012 has been talking about returning potentially in the Truck Series. Earlier this year Ram was reported to have filed paperwork to return in 2026.

Neither McFarland nor his media network responded to requests for comment and NASCAR hasn’t said anything publicly. GMS Racing which has been linked to the potential Ram effort also didn’t comment.

But McFarland’s name being mentioned for this kind of deal shows how much NASCAR is changing. The idea of a popular digital creator moving up the ranks and possibly helping launch a new factory backed team is something that would’ve sounded crazy a few years ago. Now it’s very real.

Nothing’s official yet. But if Ram does come back, Cleetus should be part of the plan.