The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been wild for teams and drivers alike and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) is no exception. The №8 Chevrolet Camaro with Kyle Busch has had its own set of challenges and the rumors are swirling that crew chief Randall Burnett may be leaving RCR after the season.

Burnett has been with RCR since 2017 and worked in various technical roles before becoming Kyle Busch’s crew chief in 2023.

Early on the team was strong with several top 5s and wins but 2025 has been tough. Short tracks and car setup have been the challenges and consistency has been hard to come by. And lately, it’s been less consistent with short track challenges and car setup issues.

Could This Be the End of Kyle Busch and Burnett’s Struggling Run at RCR?

Now, there are rumors going around that with all these challenges, Burnett will leave Richard Childress Racing at the end of the season, according to trusted NASCAR insider, Nascarrumornostalgia on Instagram.

Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, has struggled to get into the groove this season. In 29 races this season, he has 2 top 5s and 8 top 10s with an average finish of 18 and no wins. Busch and Burnett are working hard to try and fix the issues, but the results are inconsistent.

And this winless streak has stretched beyond this season as Busch’s last win was in 2023. And that naturally raises questions about team performance and team plans going forward.

Despite the struggles Burnett is committed to his role and says it’s all about teamwork. “We have a long way to go to get RCR up front, but we’re working hard to get back in the mix on Sundays” he said.

As the season goes on NASCAR fans will be watching and waiting for any sign now. If Burnett decides to leave RCR (or is gently let go) it will be the end of an era for both the crew chief and the team.