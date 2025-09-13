NASCAR has been considering changes for the 2026 Playoff format, with a special committee that’s exploring options. Drivers Kyle Busch and Bubba Wallace recently weighed in on one of the rumors: the 3–3–4 format.

The idea was discussed on the Door Bumper Clear podcast by NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi, who said both NASCAR and TV networks are looking at it. The goal is to add more races to the championship round so a driver’s performance can be judged over a bigger sample.

The proposal would change the current 3–3–3–1 to three races in the Round of 16, three in the Round of 12 and a four-race championship finale.

Kyle Busch: “It doesn’t matter what system it is”

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch emphasized the importance of adapting to the system, no matter what. In a recent interview with Frontstretch Media before the Bristol Motor Speedway race, Busch said:

“I mean, I haven’t been in the playoffs in a few years, so it’d be nice to get back to the playoffs and have a shot to race for something of that nature. But, you know, whatever it is, everybody knows what it is going in, and you just got to figure out your best way through the system in order to bring you home a championship.”

He added:

“It doesn’t matter what system it is. Everybody wants to make such a big deal about what it is. If you know what is going in, exploit it the way you need to exploit it for yourself to make a championship.”

Bubba Wallace: “ I could give two craps about how it is”

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Bubba Wallace, driver for 23XI Racing, was honest during Friday’s qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway. He doesn’t care about the playoff format, he just wants to focus on performance and get results. Wallace said (via Frontretch on X):

“You can leave me out of the format talks. If I have a contract and have a car and have a team and all this stuff, I’m gonna go race whatever it is and try to be the best at that. I could give two craps about how it is.”

I’m not dismissing people’s opinions at all, I hear all that. But we have a job. This is what we are paid to do, and we’re paid to beat the rest. And once you do that, you become a champion, cool, doesn’t matter what format it is, you are the best of that current format.”

NASCAR has confirmed it’s looking at changes to the playoff format for 2026. Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer John Probst said they’re forming a working group to look at different options. The group is hearing from drivers, teams, media and others to make sure all voices are heard.

So with these discussions, changes could be coming in the next few months.