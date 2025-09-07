The NASCAR playoff schedule continued on Sunday afternoon at Gateway, with the second race of three in the Round of 16 for the Cup Series. Thanks to the Enjoy Illinois 300, a few spots in the Round of 12 have been locked up with the NASCAR results today delivering another winner and a tight playoff bubble battle.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from World Wide Technology Raceway, starting with the Enjoy Illinois 300 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results today.
Related: Winners, Losers from the NASCAR Race Today at Gateway
NASCAR Results Today: Enjoy Illinois 300
- Denny Hamlin – 53 points
- Chase Briscoe – 45 points
- Chase Elliott – 38 points
- Ryan Blaney – 49 points
- Joey Logano – 40 points
- John H. Nemechek – 33 points
- Christopher Bell – 40 points
- Bubba Wallace – 44 points
- Chris Buescher – 28 points
- Ty Gibbs – 27 points
- William Byron — 33 points
- Kyle Larosn — 41 points
- Ryan Preece — 24 points
- Michael McDowell — 23 points
- Carson Hocevar — 22 points
- Tyler Reddick— 21 points
- Brad Keselowski— 20 points
- Austin Dillon — 24 points
- Austin Cindric — 18 points
- Ricky Stenhosue Jr — 17 points
- Erik Jones — 16 points
- Kyle Busch — 15 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 14 points
- Ross Chastain — 17 points
- Shane van Gisbergen — 12 points
- Alex Bowman — 11 points
- Cole Custer — 10 points
- Justin Haleu — 9 points
- Cody Ware — 8 points
- Noah Gragson — 7 points
- Riley Herbst — 6 points
- Todd Gilliland — 5 points
- Zane Smith— 6 points
- Ty Dillon — 3 points
- Daniel Suarez — 2 points
- Josh Berry — 1 point
Related: NASCAR Playoff Standings after Today, Playoff Picture in Round of 16
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Cup Series Stage Points
Here are the NASCAR stage results today from the Cup Series race at Gateway.
Stage 1
- Chase Briscoe** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Kyle Larson** — 9 points
- Denny Hamlin** — 8 points
- William Byron** — 7 points
- Ryan Blaney** — 6 points
- Bubba Wallace** — 5 points
- Christopher Bell** — 4 points
- Ross Chastain** — 3 points
- Zane Smith — 2 points
- Chase Elliott** — 1 point
Stage 2
- Bubba Wallace** — 10 points (+1 playoff pt)
- Joey Logano** — 9 points
- Brad Keselowsi — 8 points
- Kyle Larson** — 7 points
- Christopher Bell** — 6 points
- Austin Dillon** — 5 points
- Denny Hamlin** — 4 points
- Chase Elliott** — 3 points
- John H. Nemechek — 2 points
- Ross Chastain** — 1 point
Who won the NASCAR race today?
Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR race today at Gateway. With the win, Hamlin’s fifth of the season, he clinched a spot in the Round of 12.
More About:NASCAR