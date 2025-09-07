The NASCAR playoff schedule continued on Sunday afternoon at Gateway, with the second race of three in the Round of 16 for the Cup Series. Thanks to the Enjoy Illinois 300, a few spots in the Round of 12 have been locked up with the NASCAR results today delivering another winner and a tight playoff bubble battle.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from World Wide Technology Raceway, starting with the Enjoy Illinois 300 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results today.

Related: Winners, Losers from the NASCAR Race Today at Gateway

NASCAR Results Today: Enjoy Illinois 300

Denny Hamlin – 53 points Chase Briscoe – 45 points Chase Elliott – 38 points Ryan Blaney – 49 points Joey Logano – 40 points John H. Nemechek – 33 points Christopher Bell – 40 points Bubba Wallace – 44 points Chris Buescher – 28 points Ty Gibbs – 27 points William Byron — 33 points Kyle Larosn — 41 points Ryan Preece — 24 points Michael McDowell — 23 points Carson Hocevar — 22 points Tyler Reddick— 21 points Brad Keselowski— 20 points Austin Dillon — 24 points Austin Cindric — 18 points Ricky Stenhosue Jr — 17 points Erik Jones — 16 points Kyle Busch — 15 points AJ Allmendinger — 14 points Ross Chastain — 17 points Shane van Gisbergen — 12 points Alex Bowman — 11 points Cole Custer — 10 points Justin Haleu — 9 points Cody Ware — 8 points Noah Gragson — 7 points Riley Herbst — 6 points Todd Gilliland — 5 points Zane Smith— 6 points Ty Dillon — 3 points Daniel Suarez — 2 points Josh Berry — 1 point

Related: NASCAR Playoff Standings after Today, Playoff Picture in Round of 16

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Cup Series Stage Points

Here are the NASCAR stage results today from the Cup Series race at Gateway.

Stage 1 Chase Briscoe** — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Kyle Larson** — 9 points Denny Hamlin** — 8 points William Byron** — 7 points Ryan Blaney** — 6 points Bubba Wallace** — 5 points Christopher Bell** — 4 points Ross Chastain** — 3 points Zane Smith — 2 points Chase Elliott** — 1 point Stage 2 Bubba Wallace** — 10 points (+1 playoff pt) Joey Logano** — 9 points Brad Keselowsi — 8 points Kyle Larson** — 7 points Christopher Bell** — 6 points Austin Dillon** — 5 points Denny Hamlin** — 4 points Chase Elliott** — 3 points John H. Nemechek — 2 points Ross Chastain** — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR race today at Gateway. With the win, Hamlin’s fifth of the season, he clinched a spot in the Round of 12.