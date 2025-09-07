NASCAR results today
The NASCAR playoff schedule continued on Sunday afternoon at Gateway, with the second race of three in the Round of 16 for the Cup Series. Thanks to the Enjoy Illinois 300, a few spots in the Round of 12 have been locked up with the NASCAR results today delivering another winner and a tight playoff bubble battle.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from World Wide Technology Raceway, starting with the Enjoy Illinois 300 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results today.

NASCAR Results Today: Enjoy Illinois 300

  1. Denny Hamlin – 53 points
  2. Chase Briscoe – 45 points
  3. Chase Elliott – 38 points
  4. Ryan Blaney – 49 points
  5. Joey Logano – 40 points
  6. John H. Nemechek – 33 points
  7. Christopher Bell – 40 points
  8. Bubba Wallace – 44 points
  9. Chris Buescher – 28 points
  10. Ty Gibbs – 27 points
  11. William Byron — 33 points
  12. Kyle Larosn — 41 points
  13. Ryan Preece — 24 points
  14. Michael McDowell — 23 points
  15. Carson Hocevar — 22 points
  16. Tyler Reddick— 21 points
  17. Brad Keselowski— 20 points
  18. Austin Dillon — 24 points
  19. Austin Cindric — 18 points
  20. Ricky Stenhosue Jr — 17 points
  1. Erik Jones — 16 points
  2. Kyle Busch — 15 points
  3. AJ Allmendinger — 14 points
  4. Ross Chastain — 17 points
  5. Shane van Gisbergen — 12 points
  6. Alex Bowman — 11 points
  7. Cole Custer — 10 points
  8. Justin Haleu — 9 points
  9. Cody Ware — 8 points
  10. Noah Gragson — 7 points
  11. Riley Herbst — 6 points
  12. Todd Gilliland — 5 points
  13. Zane Smith— 6 points
  14. Ty Dillon — 3 points
  15. Daniel Suarez — 2 points
  16. Josh Berry — 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Cup Series Stage Points

Here are the NASCAR stage results today from the Cup Series race at Gateway.

Stage 1

  1. Chase Briscoe** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Kyle Larson** — 9 points
  3. Denny Hamlin** — 8 points
  4. William Byron** — 7 points
  5. Ryan Blaney** — 6 points
  6. Bubba Wallace** — 5 points
  7. Christopher Bell** — 4 points
  8. Ross Chastain** — 3 points
  9. Zane Smith — 2 points
  10. Chase Elliott** — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Bubba Wallace** — 10 points (+1 playoff pt)
  2. Joey Logano** — 9 points
  3. Brad Keselowsi — 8 points
  4. Kyle Larson** — 7 points
  5. Christopher Bell** — 6 points
  6. Austin Dillon** — 5 points
  7. Denny Hamlin** — 4 points
  8. Chase Elliott** — 3 points
  9. John H. Nemechek — 2 points
  10. Ross Chastain** — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Denny Hamlin won the NASCAR race today at Gateway. With the win, Hamlin’s fifth of the season, he clinched a spot in the Round of 12.

