Saturday night’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was largely dominated by Cup drivers Kyle Larsonand Connor Zilisch. While that took away a lot of points from full-time OReilly drivers, there was still plenty of movement in the standings tonight thanks to strong showings from William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed, Brent Crews, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil and Sam Mayer.
Let’s jump right into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings following Saturday night’s race at Bristol. It will come as no surprise that Justin Allgaier leads the OARS points leaders right now.
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings after Bristol
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|470
|2
|Sheldon Creed
|340
|-130
|3
|Jesse Love
|324
|-146
|4
|Corey Day
|304
|-166
|5
|Carson Kvapil
|300
|-170
|6
|Austin Hill
|293
|-177
|7
|Sammy Smith
|284
|-186
|8
|Brandon Jones
|275
|-195
|9
|Parker Retzlaff
|257
|-213
|10
|William Sawalich
|254
|-216
|11
|Rajah Caruth
|238
|-232
|12
|Taylor Gray
|230
|-240
|13
|Ryan Sieg
|202
|-268
|14
|Sam Mayer
|195
|-275
|15
|Brennan Poole
|181
|-289
|16
|Jeb Burton
|163
|-307
|17
|Anthony Alfredo
|158
|-312
|18
|Brent Crews
|155
|-315
|19
|Blaine Perkins
|137
|-333
|20
|Patrick Staropoli
|129
|-341
|21
|Dean Thompson
|125
|-345
|22
|Harrison Burton
|125
|-345
|23
|Jeremy Clements
|120
|-350
|24
|Lavar Scott
|103
|-367
|25
|Josh Bilicki
|98
|-372
|26
|KyleSieg
|89
|-381
|27
|Austin Green
|88
|-382
|28
|Nick Sanchez
|81
|-389
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results at Bristol Motor Speedway