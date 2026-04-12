Saturday night’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was largely dominated by Cup drivers Kyle Larsonand Connor Zilisch. While that took away a lot of points from full-time OReilly drivers, there was still plenty of movement in the standings tonight thanks to strong showings from William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed, Brent Crews, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil and Sam Mayer.

Let’s jump right into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings following Saturday night’s race at Bristol. It will come as no surprise that Justin Allgaier leads the OARS points leaders right now.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings after Bristol

Position Driver Points Behind 1 Justin Allgaier 470 2 Sheldon Creed 340 -130 3 Jesse Love 324 -146 4 Corey Day 304 -166 5 Carson Kvapil 300 -170 6 Austin Hill 293 -177 7 Sammy Smith 284 -186 8 Brandon Jones 275 -195 9 Parker Retzlaff 257 -213 10 William Sawalich 254 -216 11 Rajah Caruth 238 -232 12 Taylor Gray 230 -240 13 Ryan Sieg 202 -268 14 Sam Mayer 195 -275 15 Brennan Poole 181 -289 16 Jeb Burton 163 -307 17 Anthony Alfredo 158 -312 18 Brent Crews 155 -315 19 Blaine Perkins 137 -333 20 Patrick Staropoli 129 -341 21 Dean Thompson 125 -345 22 Harrison Burton 125 -345 23 Jeremy Clements 120 -350 24 Lavar Scott 103 -367 25 Josh Bilicki 98 -372 26 KyleSieg 89 -381 27 Austin Green 88 -382 28 Nick Sanchez 81 -389

Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results at Bristol Motor Speedway