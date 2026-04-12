avatar
Updated:
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Saturday night’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was largely dominated by Cup drivers Kyle Larsonand Connor Zilisch. While that took away a lot of points from full-time OReilly drivers, there was still plenty of movement in the standings tonight thanks to strong showings from William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed, Brent Crews, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil and Sam Mayer.

Let’s jump right into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings following Saturday night’s race at Bristol. It will come as no surprise that Justin Allgaier leads the OARS points leaders right now.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings after Bristol

PositionDriverPointsBehind
1Justin Allgaier470
2Sheldon Creed340-130
3Jesse Love324-146
4Corey Day304-166
5Carson Kvapil300-170
6Austin Hill293-177
7Sammy Smith284-186
8Brandon Jones275-195
9Parker Retzlaff257-213
10William Sawalich254-216
11Rajah Caruth238-232
12Taylor Gray230-240
13Ryan Sieg202-268
14Sam Mayer195-275
15Brennan Poole181-289
16Jeb Burton163-307
17Anthony Alfredo158-312
18Brent Crews155-315
19Blaine Perkins137-333
20Patrick Staropoli129-341
21Dean Thompson125-345
22Harrison Burton125-345
23Jeremy Clements120-350
24Lavar Scott103-367
25Josh Bilicki98-372
26KyleSieg89-381
27Austin Green88-382
28Nick Sanchez81-389

Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results at Bristol Motor Speedway

avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleTap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on Google

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut