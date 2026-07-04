RFK Racing is feeling good after Cup Series qualifying results at Chicagoland Speedway, with all three drivers positioning themselves in strong positions to contend on Sunday. Meanwhile, it appears the team’s long-term plans with Ryan Preece are determined.

Speaking to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic on Saturday, Preece said that he is planning to return to RFK Racing next season full-time in the No. 60 car.

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Ryan Preece stats (2026): 402 points (15th), 3 top 10s, 3 DNFs, 31 laps led, 19.278 average starting position, 17.222 average finishing position

It echoes what RFK’s president said back in May, when he revealed the team would still run three full-time cars in the Cup Series for the 2027 season. While that was always the expectation, especially given the team’s success, there has been one lingering issue.

Read More: Insider Reveals Potential Cost of a NASCAR Charter

RFK is poised to lose its third charter, which it has leased from Rick Ware Racing, to Legacy Motor Club. That left a bit of uncertainty given the team’s desire to have Preece, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski all run full-time next year.

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All of the uncertainty came at a time when all three drivers entered the season on expiring contracts. Keselowski’s return was a given, since he is a co-owner of RFK, but Buescher and Preece both would’ve had multiple suitors who could offer them a chartered seat next season.

In June, RFK announced a multiyear extension with Buescher that will keep him in the No. 17 car through at least 2028. While no formal announcement has been made regarding a new deal for Preece, it’s clear he’ll be back with RFK in 2027 as well.

With all three drivers seemingly locked in for returns, now RFK faces its biggest challenge. The team could pursue leasing or even purchasing a third charter from another team, but that will cost tens of millions of dollars. There’s been plenty of speculation about which team could sell its charter, with reporting in May mentioning that the Haas Factory Team is one to keep an eye on.

If RFK is priced out of acquiring a charter, either Keselowski or Preece will have to run in an open car next season. That means a lower payout of the purse for each race and being required to qualify for each race to gain entry. Given Preece’s strong ties to Kroger and his relationship with other sponsors, he seems to be the likeliest RFK driver to race in an open car next year.